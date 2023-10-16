Winter Park outpost of the Imperial closes

click to enlarge
image via Google Maps Street View
After five years in their Morse Boulevard space, the Imperial is closing down Winter Park operations. The Sanford and Orlando locations remain open.
Washburn Imports and Imperial Bar and Kitchen owner John Washburn told Jim Carchidi of Winter Park newser The32789
, “The goal was always to be on Park Avenue, so this pushed us toward that,” asserting that they should be ready to open a new space in June or July of 2024.
He added that they'll be moving the kitchen equipment and "half" of the crew to the Ivanhoe District location.
After starting as a small wine bar in the back of his furniture import store at 1800 N. Orange Ave. in 2010, the Imperial added kitchen facilities and a sweet beer garden, as well as expanding into Sanford (where the Imperial serves cocktails as well) and into downtown Winter Park. The Morse Boulevard location had been open since 2018.
