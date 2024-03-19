Wine Wars competition happens in Lake Eola Park this weekend

Get ready to clink those glasses

By on Tue, Mar 19, 2024 at 11:39 am

Share on Nextdoor
Wine Wars takes over Lake Eola Park this weekend - Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Wine Wars takes over Lake Eola Park this weekend
This isn't just some casual weekend day-drinking: Competitive event Wine Wars takes over Lake Eola Park this Saturday.

Wine Wars decamps from last year's location at Thornton Park's Veranda to bustling Lake Eola for an afternoon of wine, friendly competitions, food vendors, music and games. Organizers are attempting to create an event that will draw in both "novices and connoisseurs."

Folks can attend as spectators or register as part of a team to take part in wine-tasting competitions, cork-popping challenges and more. Prizes include bragging rights and maybe even the chance to take home 150 bottles of wine.

Proceeds raised from this year's event benefit Key Haven Families Foster Homes.

Wine Wars happens at Lake Eola Park — in and around the farmers market area — on Saturday, March 23, kicking off at 5 p.m. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.

Event Details
WineWars

WineWars

Sat., March 23, 5 p.m.

Lake Eola Park North Rosalind Avenue and East Washington Street, Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$45
Location Details

Lake Eola Park

North Rosalind Avenue and East Washington Street, Orlando Downtown


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Food News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy! restaurant in Winter Park faces eviction over unpaid rent

By Chloe Greenberg

Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy! restaurant in Winter Park faces eviction over unpaid rent

Two Orlando restaurants to offer exclusive 'Godzilla X Kong'-themed ramen and cocktails

By Chelsea Zukowski

Juju's King Kong kaisen-don includes bluefin tuna, king salmon, uni, ikura, hamachi, kinmedai and Hokkaido scallop.

New restaurants 2024: 88 new restaurants, bars and sweet shops to enjoy in Orlando this year

By Faiyaz Kara

Ômo by Jônt, a 16-seat “experiential” tasting menu concept by chef Ryan Ratino, opens this month in Winter Park.

Fresh new spots in Orlando for ice cream and tacos, plus a pair of shawarma pop-ups

By Faiyaz Kara

DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill, a Chipotle-like outfit from Tennessee, has opened its first Florida location near UCF.

Wa Ramen in Orlando's Lake Nona neighborhood gives guests a glimpse of the 'Japanese way'

By Faiyaz Kara

Soy milk tonkotsu ramen is a standout

Deadwords Brewing will close at the end of April

By McKenna Schueler

Deadwords Brewing will close at the end of April

Alfie’s HiFi Lounge moving into the old St. Matthew Tavern space in Mills 50

By Faiyaz Kara

Alfie’s HiFi Lounge moving into the old St. Matthew Tavern space in Mills 50

Orlando restaurants and bars to visit for National Margarita Day

By Alexandra Sullivan

Tacos My Guey is offering buy-one-get-one margaritas for National Margarita Day.
More

March 13, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us