Wine Wars competition happens in Lake Eola Park this weekend

Wine Wars decamps from last year's location at Thornton Park's Veranda to bustling Lake Eola for an afternoon of wine, friendly competitions, food vendors, music and games. Organizers are attempting to create an event that will draw in both "novices and connoisseurs."
Folks can attend as spectators or register as part of a team to take part in wine-tasting competitions, cork-popping challenges and more. Prizes include bragging rights and maybe even the chance to take home 150 bottles of wine.
Proceeds raised from this year's event benefit Key Haven Families Foster Homes.
Wine Wars happens at Lake Eola Park — in and around the farmers market area — on Saturday, March 23, kicking off at 5 p.m. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.
