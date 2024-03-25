V's Vegan Diner closes just months after opening in Casselberry

The restaurant, located at 908 State Road 436 in Casselberry, announced its closure just 10 days after pleading for community support in a social media post.
In a March 14 Facebook post, the restaurant said its costs for the initial buildout had gone over budget, but once the doors were open, the community was supportive during its first few weeks of business. However, recent sales had "declined drastically."
A post shared on Thursday reads, "Unfortunately we are wiped out of nearly everything. Since we make all our proteins from scratch, we will need time to regroup and strategize our next steps."
V's Vegan diner, first a food truck, opened its brick-and-mortar outpost in Casselberry on Aug. 19. The long-awaited restaurant specialized in plant-based, scratch-made diner classics like burgers, gyros and cheesesteaks.
The announcement of the official closure came late Sunday:
It is with the utmost regret that we announce the closing of V's Diner in Casselberry. While we can look back and theorize at all the things we could have done differently or did not do, we want to use this opportunity to focus on the many things we did accomplish. Although ultimately not financially successful, we were extremely successful in numerous other ways. In creating an amazing space for our community, a fully house-made hand-crafted vegan meat program, a world class vegan bakery program, a reliable daily solution for guests at every different step on their journey towards veganism, and at times over-the-top hospitality to create some amazing experiences. We don't know yet what the future holds for V's Diner. Thank you for all the support, ideas, offers, well wishing, and most of all, from the bottom of our hearts, for letting us serve you over the years. It has truly been an honor.
