Vegan destination V’s Diner announces opening of Casselberry outpost this weekend

V's Diner finally opens in Casselberry this weekend
Vegan destination V's Diner announced their imminent opening of a brick-and-mortar outpost in Casselberry — a matter of much anticipation for non-carnivores in Orlando.
The long-in-the-works Casselberry headquarters — originally set to open last year
— will finally be unveiled at 908 FL-436
this very weekend.
V's Diner's initial hours of operation starting Saturday, Aug. 19, are Thursday-Monday, 11 a.m.-9p.m.
The plant-based pop-up-cum-food-truck and now actual restaurant specializes in scratch-made, 100 percent vegan diner classics (think burgers, gyros, cheesesteaks).
