Two Orlando restaurants to offer exclusive 'Godzilla X Kong'-themed ramen and cocktails

click to enlarge
Photo via Susuru/Juju
Juju's King Kong kaisen-don includes bluefin tuna, king salmon, uni, ikura, hamachi, kinmedai and Hokkaido scallop.
To celebrate a monster new movie, two Orlando restaurants will serve exclusive limited-time menu items themed after Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire
.
Japanese izakaya restaurants Susuru and sister spot Juju will offer limited-edition versions of classic menu items, "Godzilla Ramen" and "King Kong Kaisen-don," as well as Godzilla X Kong-
themed cocktails and giveaways.
The promotion kicks off Wednesday, March 20 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and will be available again on March 27 and April 3 at the same time.
Godzilla Jiro style ramen, exclusive to Susuru, features an A5 Wagyu slice, truffle, bean sprouts, bamboo, soy-marinated egg, scallion, egg noodles and tonkotsu broth.
King Kong kaisen-don, exclusive to Juju, includes bluefin tuna, king salmon, uni, ikura, hamachi, kinmedai and Hokkaido scallop.
The Godzilla and Kong cocktails are available at both restaurants. The Godzilla cocktail features creamy and sweet matcha gin, while the Kong cocktail is a sweet, light and crisp banana whiskey highball.
The collaboration between the Michelin Guide-recommended restaurant and Warner Bros. also marks the 10th anniversary of the Monsterverse. The multimedia franchise is home to monstrous kaiju like Godzilla, King Kong, Mothra, Rodan and Ghidorah.
Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire
is the newest project in the Monsterverse that began with 2014’s Godzilla
. The movie premieres March 29.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed