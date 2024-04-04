Top Chef's Fabio Viviani opens Chuck Lager America's Tavern on I-Drive, Oviedo gets new Oyster House and 'elevated contemporary Shanghainese' Yao's

click to enlarge Photo via Wave Asian Bistro/Facebook Wave Asian Bistro will anchor the soon-to-open Maitland Social.

Popular Mount Dora eatery Wave Asian Bistro & Sushi is poised to open its second location inside the Maitland Social at 360 E. Horatio Ave. in four weeks' time. The 1,373-square-foot space will also feature a 500-square-foot outdoor patio. Wave is known for its creative menu of sushi doughnuts, sushi burritos, sushi pizza and sushi burgers ...

Look for Yao's, an "elevated contemporary Shanghainese" concept from siblings George, Eddie and Diane Yiu, and Chris Chen and Phil Nguyen of Viet-Nomz, to open this summer in the old Bento Asian Kitchen space at 15 Alafaya Woods Blvd. in Oviedo ...

Also in Oviedo, the Oviedo Oyster House has opened in the old Bonfires Bar and Grill space at 1340 Alafaya Trail offering a menu of oysters, crab, peel-and-eat shrimp, mahi, salmon, snapper and more ...

King O Falafel has opened at 7967 S. Orange Blossom Trail near Sand Lake Road. In addition to falafel, the menu features everything from grape leaves to lamb shish kebab to kunefe ...

Crispy Cones, the Shark Tank-approved concept serving ice cream and extras inside a grilled dough cone, opens Friday next door to the Hourglass Social House at 2415 Curry Ford Road ...

Celeb culinarian and Top Chef contestant Fabio Viviani will open an outpost of his Chuck Lager America's Tavern Monday, April 8, at 8151 International Drive. The restaurant is based on the globe-trotting adventures of one Chuck Lager (who may or may not be a real person) and will fuse plenty of international influences into its dishes ...

The Old Hickory Steakhouse inside the Gaylord Palms Resort is new again after a $7.25 million renovation. Among the additions: a show kitchen, dry-aged steak program, a glass-enclosed wine wall, gourmet cheese and charcuterie display, and a new patio lounge.