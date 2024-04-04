BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Top Chef's Fabio Viviani opens Chuck Lager America's Tavern on I-Drive, Oviedo gets new Oyster House and 'elevated contemporary Shanghainese' Yao's

Plus more Orlando food news

By on Thu, Apr 4, 2024 at 2:27 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Wave Asian Bistro will anchor the soon-to-open Maitland Social. - Photo via Wave Asian Bistro/Facebook
Photo via Wave Asian Bistro/Facebook
Wave Asian Bistro will anchor the soon-to-open Maitland Social.

Popular Mount Dora eatery Wave Asian Bistro & Sushi is poised to open its second location inside the Maitland Social at 360 E. Horatio Ave. in four weeks' time. The 1,373-square-foot space will also feature a 500-square-foot outdoor patio. Wave is known for its creative menu of sushi doughnuts, sushi burritos, sushi pizza and sushi burgers ...

Look for Yao's, an "elevated contemporary Shanghainese" concept from siblings George, Eddie and Diane Yiu, and Chris Chen and Phil Nguyen of Viet-Nomz, to open this summer in the old Bento Asian Kitchen space at 15 Alafaya Woods Blvd. in Oviedo ...

Also in Oviedo, the Oviedo Oyster House has opened in the old Bonfires Bar and Grill space at 1340 Alafaya Trail offering a menu of oysters, crab, peel-and-eat shrimp, mahi, salmon, snapper and more ...

King O Falafel has opened at 7967 S. Orange Blossom Trail near Sand Lake Road. In addition to falafel, the menu features everything from grape leaves to lamb shish kebab to kunefe ...

Crispy Cones, the Shark Tank-approved concept serving ice cream and extras inside a grilled dough cone, opens Friday next door to the Hourglass Social House at 2415 Curry Ford Road ...

Celeb culinarian and Top Chef contestant Fabio Viviani will open an outpost of his Chuck Lager America's Tavern Monday, April 8, at 8151 International Drive. The restaurant is based on the globe-trotting adventures of one Chuck Lager (who may or may not be a real person) and will fuse plenty of international influences into its dishes ...

The Old Hickory Steakhouse inside the Gaylord Palms Resort is new again after a $7.25 million renovation. Among the additions: a show kitchen, dry-aged steak program, a glass-enclosed wine wall, gourmet cheese and charcuterie display, and a new patio lounge.



Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando restaurant critic. Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Kaya has been named a 2024 James Beard Award finalist for Best New Restaurant

By Faiyaz Kara

Lordfer "Lo" Lalicon and Jami Bailey of Kaya

A Turkish restaurant decorated like a cowboy saloon and named for Dubai? 1881 in Kissimmee checks all those boxes

By Faiyaz Kara

A Turkish restaurant decorated like a cowboy saloon and named for Dubai? 1881 in Kissimmee checks all those boxes

Elevated Mexican restaurant Ceiba now open on Conrad Orlando rooftop

By Sarah Harwell

Elevated Mexican restaurant Ceiba now open on Conrad Orlando rooftop

Orlando restaurant openings and closings: Boxer and Clover in East End Market, The Fry Shoppe, Paletas Morelia and more

By Faiyaz Kara

Matt Hinckley and Matt Heafy of Boxer and Clover

A Turkish restaurant decorated like a cowboy saloon and named for Dubai? 1881 in Kissimmee checks all those boxes

By Faiyaz Kara

A Turkish restaurant decorated like a cowboy saloon and named for Dubai? 1881 in Kissimmee checks all those boxes

Moody Mills 50 absinthe house Death in the Afternoon hits the bull's-eye

By Faiyaz Kara

Death in the Afternoon absinthe bar

New Disney Springs joint Summer House on the Lake impresses with a breezy vibe and Cali comfort

By Faiyaz Kara

New Disney Springs joint Summer House on the Lake impresses with a breezy vibe and Cali comfort

Wa Ramen in Orlando's Lake Nona neighborhood gives guests a glimpse of the 'Japanese way'

By Faiyaz Kara

Soy milk tonkotsu ramen is a standout

April 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us