Top Chef winner Hung Huynh is opening Bang Bang Noodle Co. this fall in Mills 50

By on Tue, Aug 2, 2022 at 8:18 am

click to enlarge Chef Hung Huynh - Image via Facebook
Image via Facebook
Chef Hung Huynh
One of the most skilled and talented chefs in this city is finally (finally!) opening his own restaurant in Orlando.

Hung Huynh, who recently signed on to become Director of Culinary Innovation at Johnny and Jimmy Tung's Omei Restaurant Group, will open Bang Bang Noodle Co. next door to Vietnamese mainstay Anh Hong at 1114 E. Colonial Drive.

Bang Bang will fall under the restaurant group's very wide umbrella that includes Bento Asian Kitchen, the soon-to-open Camille in Baldwin Park, recently opened Doshi and many more.

It's been a long time coming for the Top Chef Season 3 winner who's called Orlando home since 2018. But when Bang Bang opens this fall, Huynh will be right in his element pulling handmade noodles and crafting homemade broths. Biang biang noodles, the long, wide squigglers from Xi'an, China will, of course, be a specialty.

Huynh says he'll pull the noodles to order and serve them in a sauce that's "tingly, spicy, nutty and slightly numbing."

And, yes, lamb will be a protein option.

click to enlarge Preliminary rendering of Bang Bang Noodle Co. - Bang Bang Noodle Co.
Bang Bang Noodle Co.
Preliminary rendering of Bang Bang Noodle Co.

In addition to the phonetic namesake, Bang Bang will offer Taiwanese beef noodle soup (with shank as well as a bone-in beef rib option), chicken ramen made from a rich, roasted chicken broth, roasted lobster garlic noodle and wok noodles.

"I'm so excited to showcase my favorite ways to eat noodles. I even have a dish called pad see yum, not pad see eww," Huynh jokes.

"Chef Hung and I have two big things in common," says Omei's Johnny Tung. "Our love for authentic Asian food and our Chinese heritage. Being from New York City, I can't wait to bring some of our Flushing favorites to Orlando.”

Bang Bang Noodle Co. will seat 24 and have an open kitchen, so patrons will be in full view of Huynh flexing his guns while stretching, slapping and twirling those noodz.

Bang. Bang.


About The Author

Faiyaz Kara

More
