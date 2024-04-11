BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

'Top Chef' star Fabio Viviani's Chuck Lager America's Tavern is now open in Orlando

The eatery aims to stay true to the American 'melting pot' theme

By on Thu, Apr 11, 2024 at 3:47 pm

click to enlarge Chuck Lager America's Tavern is now open in Orlando - Photo via Chuck Lager America's Tavern/Facebook
Photo via Chuck Lager America's Tavern/Facebook
Chuck Lager America's Tavern is now open in Orlando
Television cooking personality and chef Fabio Viviani is setting up shop in Orlando with a new location of his restaurant, Chuck Lager America’s Tavern, open now.

TheTop Chef contestant and Fabio's Kitchen host looks to bring guests along on a culinary journey at Chuck Lager, which serves American classics at 8151 International Drive.

The restaurant is based on the globe-trotting adventures of one Chuck Lager — who may or may not be a real person — and stays true to its American “melting pot” theme by blending flavors from around the world.

Menu items range from Italian-inspired chicken parmesan to Mexican-Asian fusion shrimp street tacos. Brunch, happy hour and game-day menus are also available with items like the chicken and waffles sandwich, giant pretzel and “Game Day Burger.”

An extensive menu of spirits, from canned beers to weekly frozen drinks, are also on offer. Chuck Lager event features classic cocktails with Chuck’s Sidecar, the Sunshine Skyway gin cocktail and the Upside Down Banana Split Martini.

Viviani appeared in both seasons five and eight of Top Chef. He was voted "Fan Favorite" by viewers during season five, in which he made it to the final four.

Viviani currently hosts his own show, Fabio’s Kitchen, and appears on shows like The Rachael Ray Show and Good Morning America. He was the winner of Cutthroat Kitchen: All-Star Tournament in 2015.

Chuck Lager is just one of Viviani’s restaurants across the country that range from franchise establishments to casino, hotel and airport dining options.

