The McRib will return to Orlando McDonald's locations this week

The McRib, a big savory wad of ground-up pork shoulder and spices emulsified into a food-like brick of preservatives and then carefully topped with pickles and onions, will make a limited return to Central Florida McDonald's locations this week.This morning, McDonald's announced that its fan favorite seasonal sandwich will come back on Thursday, Nov. 16, but in a very limited capacity."Just like everyone’s favorite rockstar coming out of retirement, the McRib returns once again for a limited time only, but not nationwide," says a press release. "Head to a McDonald’s near you in Central and North Florida, South Georgia, or Southeast South Carolina while supplies last."As of now, participating McDonald's can be found in the following Central Florida counties: Brevard, Charlotte, Citrus, Desoto, Flagler, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Manatee, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, Sumter and Volusia.As always, the McRib is here for a limited time, which is probably a good thing considering they come packed with 520 calories of saucy goodness.