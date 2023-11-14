The McRib will return to Orlando McDonald's locations this week

As always, the McRib is here for a limited time

By on Tue, Nov 14, 2023 at 2:38 pm

click to enlarge The McRib will return to Orlando McDonald's locations this week
Photo via Adobe
The McRib, a big savory wad of ground-up pork shoulder and spices emulsified into a food-like brick of preservatives and then carefully topped with pickles and onions, will make a limited return to Central Florida McDonald's locations this week.

This morning, McDonald's announced that its fan favorite seasonal sandwich will come back on Thursday, Nov. 16, but in a very limited capacity.

"Just like everyone’s favorite rockstar coming out of retirement, the McRib returns once again for a limited time only, but not nationwide," says a press release. "Head to a McDonald’s near you in Central and North Florida, South Georgia, or Southeast South Carolina while supplies last."

As of now, participating McDonald's can be found in the following Central Florida counties: Brevard, Charlotte, Citrus, Desoto, Flagler, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Manatee, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, Sumter and Volusia.

As always, the McRib is here for a limited time, which is probably a good thing considering they come packed with 520 calories of saucy goodness.

This story first appeared in our sister publication Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
