The 808 in Thornton Park has closed, new ‘upscale diner’ Jack and Honey’s to take over

Orlando hasn’t had a fancy diner like this since the old days of Bananas on Mills.

By on Fri, Oct 6, 2023 at 7:04 pm

click to enlarge The 808 (interior) - Photo by Rob Bartlett
Photo by Rob Bartlett
The 808 (interior)
The 808, a casual Hawaiian-inspired bar-eatery by Todd Ulmer (Stardust Lounge, Aku Aku Tiki Bar) and Wendy Connor (The Abbey) in Thornton Park has closed.
After teasing the news on their Facebook page with the message "The tide is changing! Something new is coming in," the owners announced Tuesday they would close, immediately announcing the next chapter for the vaunted space that was long home to Dexter's (RIP).

The bar will be replaced with Jack & Honey's by the Hammered Lamb's Jason Lambert. The upscale diner concept has been five years in the making and was initially going to be a 24-hour spot next door to the Hammered Lamb — we reported it all the way back in 2019 — before COVID-19 changed those plans.

Jack & Honey's [Facebook] is expected to open later this month.

About The Author

Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
