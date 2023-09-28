Orlando restaurant openings and closings: The last remaining Dexter’s, Nami Lake Nona, Castle Irish Pub and Huong Viet Restaurant

Castle Irish Pub and Restaurant has opened in the former RusTeak space in College Park. The bar itself was built in Ireland, then shipped here and reassembled on-site.

Tavistock, the investment firm that all but built Lake Nona, is getting into the high-end Japanese restaurant game. Nami Lake Nona has opened inside the Lake Nona Wave Hotel, featuring a 67-seat dining room as well as a 10-seat omakase counter.

Ty Hoang, owner of North Vietnamese noodle house Gà Ta (formerly Gà 2 To) in Mills 50 has taken over Huong Viet Restaurant at 5286 W. Colonial Drive in Chinatown. The restaurant is now serving modern Vietnamese street fare from three regions of Vietnam in a retro, nostalgic setting including spicy beef noodle soup served in hot stone bowls, homemade pâté with a special sauce, and sizzling hot plates of shaking beef.

Orlando's Dexter's era is officially over. Dexter's Lake Mary shuttered a couple of weeks ago, joining Dexter's Thornton Park, Winter Park, Windermere and New Standard in the graveyard of eats.