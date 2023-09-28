Orlando restaurant openings and closings: The last remaining Dexter’s, Nami Lake Nona, Castle Irish Pub and Huong Viet Restaurant

The Castle Irish Pub occupies the former RusTeak space in College Park

By on Thu, Sep 28, 2023 at 11:13 am

Share on Nextdoor
Orlando restaurant openings and closings: The last remaining Dexter’s, Nami Lake Nona, Castle Irish Pub and Huong Viet Restaurant

Castle Irish Pub and Restaurant has opened in the former RusTeak space in College Park. The bar itself was built in Ireland, then shipped here and reassembled on-site.

Tavistock, the investment firm that all but built Lake Nona, is getting into the high-end Japanese restaurant game. Nami Lake Nona has opened inside the Lake Nona Wave Hotel, featuring a 67-seat dining room as well as a 10-seat omakase counter.

Ty Hoang, owner of North Vietnamese noodle house Gà Ta (formerly Gà 2 To) in Mills 50 has taken over Huong Viet Restaurant at 5286 W. Colonial Drive in Chinatown. The restaurant is now serving modern Vietnamese street fare from three regions of Vietnam in a retro, nostalgic setting including spicy beef noodle soup served in hot stone bowls, homemade pâté with a special sauce, and sizzling hot plates of shaking beef.

Orlando's Dexter's era is officially over. Dexter's Lake Mary shuttered a couple of weeks ago, joining Dexter's Thornton Park, Winter Park, Windermere and New Standard in the graveyard of eats.


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Pigzza, the enticing barbecue-Italian mashup in Mills 50, leans on the wisdom of crowds

By Faiyaz Kara

Pigzza on Mills Avenue

New contemporary Japanese omakase restaurant, cocktail bar Nami to open in Orlando

By Chloe Greenberg

New contemporary Japanese omakase restaurant, cocktail bar Nami to open in Orlando

Orlando barbecue concept Smokemade Meats + Eats to open permanent space near Hourglass District

By Grayson Keglovic

Orlando barbecue concept Smokemade Meats + Eats to open permanent space near Hourglass District

Zaru begins serving handmade Japanese udon noodles this week in Mills 50

By Faiyaz Kara

Zaru begins serving handmade Japanese udon noodles this week in Mills 50

Also in Food + Drink

Pigzza, the enticing barbecue-Italian mashup in Mills 50, leans on the wisdom of crowds

By Faiyaz Kara

Pigzza on Mills Avenue

‘Nightmare on Orange’ Halloween pop-up to take over Courtesy Bar in October

By Matthew Moyer

Winter Park becomes a little more boozily haunted during 'Nightmare on Orange'

Kavas Tacos and Tequila delivers both the Tex and the Mex to Pointe Orlando in style

By Bao Le-Huu

Kavas Tacos and Tequila delivers both the Tex and the Mex to Pointe Orlando in style

One Lounge's Central Asian specialties reveal the dynamic intersection where East meets West on I-Drive

By Bao Le-Huu

One Lounge's Central Asian specialties reveal the dynamic intersection where East meets West on I-Drive
More

Digital Issue

September 27, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us