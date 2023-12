Seattle bakery Piroshky Piroshky coming to Orlando for one day pop-up in January

Photo courtesy Piroshky Pirosky/Facebook Piroshky Piroshky stages a pop-up a January pop-up in Orlando

A Seattle bakery specializing in Eastern European baked goods will occu-Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. in early January.Piroshky Piroshky Bakery is set to host a pop-up event in Orlando on Jan. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m., as part of a nationwide tour where locals can indulge in the bakery's specialty handheld pies and more.Attendees can snap up Piroshky Piroshky's signature pastries in combos like beef and cheese, vegan chipotle, cranberry-apple and smoked salmon. Ivanhoe Brewing will also have on offer a variety of lagers, sours and other beverages to wash down the sweet and savories.The event will feature only made-to-order items sold through online pre-orders for the real piehards. Orders can be made through the bakery's website, with a required $50 minimum. The last day to pre-order pies will be Jan. 7 at 5 p.m. Then, on the day, you just swing by, pick up your pastries, and maybe set a spell at the brewery.