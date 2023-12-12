Seattle bakery Piroshky Piroshky coming to Orlando for one day pop-up in January

Photo courtesy Piroshky Pirosky/Facebook
Piroshky Piroshky stages a pop-up a January pop-up in Orlando
A Seattle bakery specializing in Eastern European baked goods will occu-pie
Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. in early January.
Piroshky Piroshky Bakery is set to host a pop-up event in Orlando on Jan. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m., as part of a nationwide tour where locals can indulge in the bakery's specialty handheld pies and more.
Attendees can snap up Piroshky Piroshky's signature pastries in combos like beef and cheese, vegan chipotle, cranberry-apple and smoked salmon. Ivanhoe Brewing will also have on offer a variety of lagers, sours and other beverages to wash down the sweet and savories.
The event will feature only made-to-order items sold through online pre-orders for the real piehards. Orders can be made through the bakery's website,
with a required $50 minimum. The last day to pre-order pies will be Jan. 7 at 5 p.m. Then, on the day, you just swing by, pick up your pastries, and maybe set a spell at the brewery.
