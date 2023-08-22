RIP, Publix hurricane cakes

The company, which will make a cake for just about anything unless you're a transgender person or a graduate who finished "Summa Cum Laude," said in a statement that it has instructed bakers not to make hurricane-themed cakes, or "hurricakes," so as not to "make light" of natural disasters.
In a statement that was actually posted to the company's website last year, but just recently surfaced on social media, Publix said that while they enjoy “finding ways to delight them with their favorite Publix items as they prepare for uncertainty,” the cakes will no longer be made.
"Our associates make every effort to support our customers during weather events. Often times, this includes finding ways to delight them with their favorite Publix items as they prepare for uncertainty," said the company. "For these requests in particular, it is our company policy to not produce bakery cakes that would make light of a natural disaster. We have sent communications to our stores reminding them of our policy."
It's tough to say exactly when these viral desserts first started popping up on social media. Some of the earliest images of "hurricakes" appear around 2019, as Hurricane Dorian headed towards Florida.
Meanwhile down at the @Publix in Florida… hurricane cakes! “A” for creative baking!!! (📸: Citrus County Live). #Ian2022 #HurricaneIan @Live5News pic.twitter.com/lg14Ccyq1x— Bill Walsh (@BILLWALSHTV) September 27, 2022
But the decision by Publix to pull the "hurricakes" was made before the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, which saw deadly storms like Ian and Nicole rip across parts of Florida, as well Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and the Bahamas.
Recently, Publix announced it will no longer allow dogs inside its locations, with the exception of service animals.
