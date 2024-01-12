Rainbow popcorn, deconstructed dishes and more new foods at Epcot’s International Festival of the Arts

The Festival of the Arts kicks off Jan. 12 and runs through Feb. 19, so there’s still plenty of time to plan out your day of eating deconstructed dishes, sushi donuts, and rainbow popcorn served in a popcorn bucket shaped like the Journey to Imagination building.
If you really want to lean into eating and drinking around the festival, pick up a Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine passport to collect stamps as you try specialty dishes. After five stamps, get a prize from Deco Delights.
Here are all the new and top returning favorites at this year’s International Festival of the Arts.
The Deconstructed Dish
- Deconstructed Key lime pie: Flexible Key lime curd, “Key lime” mousse, graham cracker cake and meringues (Walk of Colorful Cuisine item)
- Gulf Stream Brewing Company Sum of All Colors IPA
- Tesselaarsdal Pinot Noir
- Blueberry-filled pastry tart with purple icing (Walk of Colorful Cuisine item)
- Figment premium popcorn bucket with rainbow popcorn
- Grilled pork belly with salsa verde, broccoli rabe, pickled peppers and raclette cheese on grilled sourdough
- Grilled marinated skirt steak with caramelized onions and mushrooms, blue cheese fondue and arugula on a grilled French roll
- Wicked Weed Pineapple Daydream IPA
- Brew Hub Jazzberry Wheat Jam Ale
- Lost Coast Brewery Peanut Butter Chocolate Milk Stout
- Migration Pinot Noir
- Chocolate cake with pomegranate mousse and pomegranate whipped cream
- Blake’s Hard Cider Co. Grizzly Pear Hard Cider
- Rekorderlig Strawberry-Lime Hard Cider
- Keel Farms Blueberry Lavender Hard Cider
- Chai mint mimosa with Key lime sparkling wine and mint
- Chorizo and potato empanada with turmeric aioli and annatto aioli (Walk of Colorful Cuisine item)
- Passion fruit-filled mango cheesecake with coconut pineapple cake, dragonfruit gelee and dragonfruit strawberry sauce
- Verjus-roasted beets with goat cheese, petite lettuce, blackberry gastrique and spiced pecans (Walk of Colorful Cuisine item)
- Neopolitan dessert trio: Chocolate tart, vanilla bean cheesecake and strawberry mousse (Walk of Colorful Cuisine item)
- Rock the Dots white chocolate and orange mousse with vanilla bean chiffon cake
- Saumon fumé mousse et aspic, blini et fromage de chevre: Salmon mousse, smoked salmon, dill and flaxseed biscuit, served cold
- Vol-au-vent de saumon et epinards, sauce chardonnay: Puff pastry with salmon and spinach with a chardonnay-shallot sauce, served warm
- Duo de saumon hot and cold: Both salmon offerings
- Moelleux aux noisettes, croustillant noisettes, coulis framboise et mangue: Molten Valrhona chocolate cake, hazelnut crunch and mango-raspberry coulis
- Elderflower liqueur cocktail: St. Germain Liqueur, sparkling wine and mint
- Pinot Noir J. de Villebois
- Cupcake soft-serve in a waffle cone
- Strawberry Fanta float with cupcake soft-serve
- Crazy chocolate funnel cake sandwich: Mini funnel cake sandwich with vanilla ice cream, rainbow whipped cream, strawberry sauce, powdered sugar and sprinkles
Find full menus for the International Festival of the Arts on Disney World's website.
