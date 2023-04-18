Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

Grills Seafood pulls Bud Light from all locations over trans sponsorship

‘We believe transgenderism is a social experiment causing irreversible damage’

By on Tue, Apr 18, 2023 at 2:24 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Grills Seafood pulls Bud Light from all locations over trans sponsorship
Dylan Mulvaney / via Instagram
Local restaurant chainlet Grills Seafood Deck and Tiki Bar has ceased serving Bud Light at all three of its Orlando locations — though some employees and the owner give differing accounts of why that is.

As widely reported in the past weeks, Anheuser-Busch is experiencing backlash for its work with trans activist and influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Anheuser-Busch sponsored a Bud Light March Madness giveaway which Mulvaney promoted on her Instagram Story; the company made some special swag — one tallboy can with her face on it — that it sent to Mulvaney (not available to the general public). Because it's 2023, gender panic ensued. 

The Space Coast Rocket reported over the weekend that the Melbourne and Cape Canaveral locations were no longer serving Bud Light, after seeing "several" social media posts from patrons and confirming the ban with the restaurants.

Their story added, "One customer posted on social media yesterday that he witnessed the staff at the Cape location throwing away all of their Bud Light and setting the kegs out in the sun to spoil so that they can claim credit for the bad beer. He also states that he heard the manager state 'We don’t serve faggot beer.'"

So, that's apparently the Space Coast locations' reason to pull it.

click to enlarge Grills Seafood pulls Bud Light from all locations over trans sponsorship

Local food blogger Ricky Ly of Tastychomps reported Tuesday that the Orlando location has also pulled the product. Orlando Weekly called as well, and the manager confirmed to us that the Orlando restaurant is no longer serving Bud Light, emphasizing that this was a decision made by owner Joe Penovich.

So, what's his reason? He's glad you asked, because he has published yet another of his epic Facebook posts on the matter. (You may remember Penovich from 2021, when we reported that he had said God told him not to take the COVID vaccine.)

First of all, he wants us to know that it's definitely not the reason reported above. And also, "It is true we made the decision to remove Bud Light because of their support of something that is in direct opposition to our Biblical faith [but] There is no judgement in our heart concerning those who believe in these rapidly changing social values."

However: "We believe transgenderism is a social experiment causing irreversible damage to a growing population of younger and younger children. We will not align with it in any way."

Oh, OK then. So, they must have a different dictionary than we do, because that is pretty much the definition of judgmental.

Here's the full letter on how Grills is "prayerfully asking God how to separate from corporations such as Anheuser-Bush that are promoting and attempting to profit from this experiment."  ("experiment" = people's lives, BTW.)

click to enlarge Grills Seafood pulls Bud Light from all locations over trans sponsorship
 

Tags:

About The Author

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young has been working with Orlando Weekly since 2003, serving as copy editor, dining editor and arts editor before becoming editor in chief in 2016.
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Vinyl listening room and bar Proper opens in downtown Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

Touchtunes this ain't: DJs spin records at Proper

Pig Floyd offshoot Pigzza announces opening date, and it’s soon

By Reina Nieves

Pigzza opens in Mills 50 next week

The Mongolorian will (at long last) open this May in Mills 50

By Faiyaz Kara

The Mongolorian will (at long last) open this May in Mills 50

The Dough Show specializes in savory Egyptian stuffed pies; Jeff’s Bagel Run is in expansion mode; Wine 4 Oysters opens another location

By Faiyaz Kara

The Dough Show has opened near UCF

Also in Food + Drink

Vinyl listening room and bar Proper opens in downtown Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

Touchtunes this ain't: DJs spin records at Proper

Norigami presents superb slices of seafood in Plant Street Market in Winter Garden

By Faiyaz Kara

Norigami presents superb slices of seafood in Plant Street Market in Winter Garden

HighT, a new Alice in Wonderland-themed bar, to open downtown in May

By Reina Nieves

High T brings 'Alice in Wonderland' to downtown Orlando

Why we are taking mimosas off the brunch menu this year SPONSORED CONTENT

Sponsored by ABC Fine Wine & Spirits

Why we are taking mimosas off the brunch menu this year
More

Digital Issue

April 14, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us