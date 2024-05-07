Orlando Taco and Margarita Festival comes to the Central Florida Fairgrounds this weekend

The festival goes from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Central Florida Fairgrounds and is set to feature more than 50 local vendors dishing out bites and booze.
Tickets are available online now starting at $14 for general admission, $48 for VIP and $98 for Ultimate VIP. Prices will increase on the day of the event ($25 general admission, $60 VIP, $118 Ultimate VIP). Kids under 5 years old get in for free.
The event will also offer kids activities like face painting and bounce houses, live professional wrestling and more.
Event Details
Location Details
