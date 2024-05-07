BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Orlando Taco and Margarita Festival comes to the Central Florida Fairgrounds this weekend

The fest will feature more than 50 local vendors dishing out bites and booze.

By on Tue, May 7, 2024 at 3:47 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Orlando Taco and Margarita Festival comes to the Central Florida Fairgrounds this weekend
Photo via Orlando Taco and Margarita Festival/Facebook
The Orlando Taco and Margarita Festival is heading to Orlando this week, with plenty of tacos and tequila in tow.

The festival goes from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.  Saturday, May 11, at the Central Florida Fairgrounds and is set to feature more than 50 local vendors dishing out bites and booze.

Tickets are available online now starting at $14 for general admission, $48 for VIP and $98 for Ultimate VIP. Prices will increase on the day of the event ($25 general admission, $60 VIP, $118 Ultimate VIP). Kids under 5 years old get in for free.

The event will also offer kids activities like face painting and bounce houses, live professional wrestling and more.
Event Details

Orlando Taco and Margarita Festival

Sat., May 11, 11 a.m.

Central Florida Fairgrounds 4603 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando West

Buy Tickets

$10-$80
Location Details

Central Florida Fairgrounds

4603 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando West

407-295-3247



Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Lazy Moon Pizza sets opening date for new Maitland location

By Chloe Greenberg

Lazy Moon Pizza sets opening date for new Maitland location

The Drake Kitchen and Bar in downtown Orlando is the culmination of Heberto and Rona Segura's decades-long dream

By Faiyaz Kara

The Drake Kitchen and Bar in downtown Orlando is the culmination of Heberto and Rona Segura's decades-long dream

East End Market hosts East Meets West market to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month

By Chloe Greenberg

East End Market hosts East Meets West market to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month

New Orlando restaurants to try this weekend: Thai street food, AYCE sushi, 'Orlando's only authentic German restaurant' downtown

By Faiyaz Kara

Daily More Thai and Milk Tea is open on Westwood Boulevard near SeaWorld and OCCC.

The Drake Kitchen and Bar in downtown Orlando is the culmination of Heberto and Rona Segura's decades-long dream

By Faiyaz Kara

The Drake Kitchen and Bar in downtown Orlando is the culmination of Heberto and Rona Segura's decades-long dream

Winter Garden's Simply Capri rouses with the coastal cuisine of Amalfi and Southern Italy

By Faiyaz Kara

Winter Garden's Simply Capri rouses with the coastal cuisine of Amalfi and Southern Italy

Kyuramen ladles bowls of soup worthy of a journey out to the UCF corridor

By Faiyaz Kara

Kyuramen ladles bowls of soup worthy of a journey out to the UCF corridor

The Joint at West End is a joint venture between the folks at Hollerbach's and Sanford's nearly two decades-old dive bar

By Faiyaz Kara

The Joint at West End is a joint venture between the folks at Hollerbach's and Sanford's nearly two decades-old dive bar
More

May 8, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us