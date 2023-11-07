Mid-Drive Dive to liven up Edgewater Drive; Natsu Omakase comes to NoDo; Jeni's Ice Cream opens in Winter Park

Orlando restaurant openings, closings and moves

By on Tue, Nov 7, 2023 at 2:25 pm

click to enlarge Natsu Omakase opens in the North Quarter of downtown Orlando sometime next month. - image courtesy Natsu Omakase
image courtesy Natsu Omakase
Natsu Omakase opens in the North Quarter of downtown Orlando sometime next month.
Mid-Drive Dive, described as a midcentury-inspired restaurant and bar serving up elevated American classics, will open in the old Graffiti Junktion space on Edgewater Drive in College Park. The concept is by Matt Hinckley, of Hinckley's Fancy Meats at East End Market, and Jacob Zepf (The Neighbors, Freehand Goods). Look for the restaurant to open in early 2024 ...

Natsu Omakase, the exclusive 10-seater next door to the Gravity Taproom in the North Quarter, is aiming to open sometime next month. Omakases are expected to run between $150-$200 ...

More sushi news: Hokusai Ramen & Izakaya has opened in the Disney corridor at 7591 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, offering everything from ramen to curry to udon ...

The indigenous Mexican restaurant that Agave Azul owner Juan Rios plans for the Armstrong Locks & Safe building in Mills 50 will be called Naya Comida + Barrita. The menu will be centered around three elements dating to pre-Hispanic times — wood fire, nixtamal and mezcal ...
Related
Indigenous Mexican restaurant to take over the Armstrong Lock building in Mills 50

Indigenous Mexican restaurant to take over the Armstrong Lock building in Mills 50: Yet-to-be-named eatery by the Agave Azul honcho is ‘inspired by the jungles of Tulum’


Jeni's Ice Cream will open a brick-and-mortar Thursday, Nov. 9, next to the Regal Winter Park Cinemas in Winter Park Village. Owner Jeni Britton, who won a James Beard Award in 2012, makes ice creams that are "free of anything fake" ...

More ice cream news: After an arsonist forced Goff's Drive In to close last year, the Parramore institution has reopened as Sweetie's Ice Cream with Eric McIntosh and Jelani Gray operating the stand ...
Related
Goff's Drive In

Arrest made in alleged Goff's Drive In arson


Miami-based Italian pastry shop Rosetta Bakery will open its first Central Florida location next to Johnny Rockets inside the Millenia Mall. Rosetta serves everything from pizza and stuffed focaccia to croissants and millefoglie. No opening date has been announced ...

Caribbean Moonshine, a 3,000-square-foot craft distillery, tasting room, bar and tropics-inspired retail store, has opened in the Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets at 8200 Vineland Ave.

