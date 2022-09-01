ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Arrest made in alleged Goff's Drive In arson

By on Thu, Sep 1, 2022 at 2:37 pm

Orlando Police have arrested a man they suspect of setting a fire at Goff's Drive In earlier this year.

The iconic ice cream stand in Parramore was set ablaze on May 20 and the stand's owner immediately suspected that their business was being targeted for reasons unknown. On Monday, police arrested 58-year-old Alfred Kirkland of Orlando on charges of arson. Kirkland was since bonded out of jail.

The arrest report claims that Kirkland was seen on surveillance video dousing the stand and setting it on fire.

Related
Goff's Drive In

Owner of iconic Orlando ice cream stand claims the business is being targeted after morning fire: 'Goff's isn't going anywhere without a fight'


"Kirkland is seen taking out what appears to be a gallon jug, pouring a flammable liquid into the plywood area and igniting it on fire," the report reads.

Goff's owner Todd Peacock originally planned to reopen the stand in July. He has rebuilt the store in part from funds gathered in a GoFundMe. However, the rebuilt stand is still waiting for the okay to reopen from the City of Orlando, according to a report from WESH.

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food + Drink Slideshows

Best Brunch 1st: Santiago's Bodega, santiagosbodega.com 2nd: Maxine's on Shine, maxinesonshine.com 3rd: The Briarpatch, thebriarpatchrestaurant.com All Best of Orlando® 2022 winners posted on 8/31/22

Orlando's best restaurants of 2022, as chosen by our readers
Tamarind Indian Cuisine 501 Orlando Ave., Winter Park, 321-207-0760 "I ordered something MILD there once and it was so hot that no amount of yogurt helped me choke it down." – u/-HappyLady-

The best Indian restaurants in Orlando, according to Reddit
Everything we saw at Tacos &amp; Tequila 2022

Everything we saw at Tacos & Tequila 2022
Bao’s Castle 45 W Crystal Lake St. Suite 180 Orlando, FL 32806 This castle once held bao buns, Japanese rice bowls and even homemade churros. They closed their doors on July 11, due to not being able to catch up during the pandemic. They even said they should have stopped operating during its first year.

These are the Orlando restaurants that have closed in 2022

Food + Drink Slideshows

Best Brunch 1st: Santiago's Bodega, santiagosbodega.com 2nd: Maxine's on Shine, maxinesonshine.com 3rd: The Briarpatch, thebriarpatchrestaurant.com All Best of Orlando® 2022 winners posted on 8/31/22

Orlando's best restaurants of 2022, as chosen by our readers
Tamarind Indian Cuisine 501 Orlando Ave., Winter Park, 321-207-0760 "I ordered something MILD there once and it was so hot that no amount of yogurt helped me choke it down." – u/-HappyLady-

The best Indian restaurants in Orlando, according to Reddit
Everything we saw at Tacos &amp; Tequila 2022

Everything we saw at Tacos & Tequila 2022
Bao’s Castle 45 W Crystal Lake St. Suite 180 Orlando, FL 32806 This castle once held bao buns, Japanese rice bowls and even homemade churros. They closed their doors on July 11, due to not being able to catch up during the pandemic. They even said they should have stopped operating during its first year.

These are the Orlando restaurants that have closed in 2022

Food + Drink Slideshows

Best Brunch 1st: Santiago's Bodega, santiagosbodega.com 2nd: Maxine's on Shine, maxinesonshine.com 3rd: The Briarpatch, thebriarpatchrestaurant.com All Best of Orlando® 2022 winners posted on 8/31/22

Orlando's best restaurants of 2022, as chosen by our readers
Tamarind Indian Cuisine 501 Orlando Ave., Winter Park, 321-207-0760 "I ordered something MILD there once and it was so hot that no amount of yogurt helped me choke it down." – u/-HappyLady-

The best Indian restaurants in Orlando, according to Reddit
Everything we saw at Tacos &amp; Tequila 2022

Everything we saw at Tacos & Tequila 2022
Bao’s Castle 45 W Crystal Lake St. Suite 180 Orlando, FL 32806 This castle once held bao buns, Japanese rice bowls and even homemade churros. They closed their doors on July 11, due to not being able to catch up during the pandemic. They even said they should have stopped operating during its first year.

These are the Orlando restaurants that have closed in 2022

Trending

College Park restaurant Top Protein wants you to try their 'meat made from milk'

By Alex Galbraith

College Park restaurant Top Protein wants you to try their 'meat made from milk'

Sonny's BBQ opens Ocoee location with a drive-thru

By Alex Galbraith

Sonny's BBQ opens Ocoee location with a drive-thru

Orlando's Salt and the Cellar by Akira Back distributes budget-busting plates of Med-Asian fusion

By Faiyaz Kara

Salt & the Cellar

Birria tacos reign supreme in College Park at Mexican street-food spot Quesa Loco

By Bao Le-Huu

Birria tacos reign supreme in College Park at Mexican street-food spot Quesa Loco

Also in Food + Drink

Orlando's Salt and the Cellar by Akira Back distributes budget-busting plates of Med-Asian fusion

By Faiyaz Kara

Salt & the Cellar

Birria tacos reign supreme in College Park at Mexican street-food spot Quesa Loco

By Bao Le-Huu

Birria tacos reign supreme in College Park at Mexican street-food spot Quesa Loco

It's all about the chicken at North Vietnamese noodle joint Gà 2 To in Mills 50

By Faiyaz Kara

Xôi xéo gà rôti

Longtime downtown Orlando pub Lizzy McCormack's to close in September

By Matthew Moyer

Lizzy McCormack's is closing
More

Digital Issue

August 31, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us