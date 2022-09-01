Arrest made in alleged Goff's Drive In arson

"Kirkland is seen taking out what appears to be a gallon jug, pouring a flammable liquid into the plywood area and igniting it on fire," the report reads.





Orlando Police have arrested a man they suspect of setting a fire at Goff's Drive In earlier this year.The iconic ice cream stand in Parramore was set ablaze on May 20 and the stand's owner immediately suspected that their business was being targeted for reasons unknown. On Monday, police arrested 58-year-old Alfred Kirkland of Orlando on charges of arson. Kirkland was since bonded out of jail.The arrest report claims that Kirkland was seen on surveillance video dousing the stand and setting it on fire.Goff's owner Todd Peacock originally planned to reopen the stand in July. He has rebuilt the store in part from funds gathered in a GoFundMe. However, the rebuilt stand is still waiting for the okay to reopen from the City of Orlando, according to a report from WESH