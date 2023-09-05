Indigenous Mexican restaurant to take over the Armstrong Lock building in Mills 50

Juan Rios, the man behind the Agave Azul
brand of Mexican restaurants, is set to move away from "middle-grade Tex-Mex," he says, and into the upmarket world of conceptual, chef-driven restaurants.
Rios recently purchased the Armstrong Lock & Security Products building at 1120 N. Mills Ave. (across the street from the recently opened Zymarium Meadery
) and plans to open a live-fire restaurant on the property inspired by the jungles of Tulum in the Yucatán peninsula and the Riviera Maya of his native Mexico.
"It will be an indigenous cocina with a contemporary approach," says Rios about the as-yet-to-be-named restaurant. "While I was born in Leon in Guanajuato, I've always loved the cuisine of Quintana Roo, particularly the seafood, and so this restaurant will be seafood-leaning."
Rios has already found a chef from that area in Mexico but wasn't at liberty to divulge further details.
As to whether the Armstrong building will be razed or not, Rios says he and his team are meeting next week to discuss building a new edifice or retrofitting the shell. Either way, Rios will look into incorporating the "Armstrong Locks & Safes" sign into the build.
"I know it's part of the history of Mills 50, so hopefully we can find a place for it."
Armstrong Lock & Security Products has been in business since 1929 but put the building up for sale in May after making plans to relocate.
Rios didn't give a timeline as to when the restaurant will open but said that he wants "to give the community something they'll love."
Meanwhile, Agave Azul will continue to expand — look for an outpost to open in O-Town West in early 2024 and a location inside the Shoppes at Trelago
in Maitland next spring. That Maitland location will be a fast-casual operation with a "Mexico City feel" and offer margaritas, a mercado-style grab-and-go and outdoor dining.
¡Arriba!
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed