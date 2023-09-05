Indigenous Mexican restaurant to take over the Armstrong Lock building in Mills 50

Yet-to-be-named eatery by the Agave Azul honcho is ‘inspired by the jungles of Tulum’

By on Tue, Sep 5, 2023 at 2:03 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Indigenous Mexican restaurant to take over the Armstrong Lock building in Mills 50 (3)
Image courtesy Juan Rios
Juan Rios, the man behind the Agave Azul brand of Mexican restaurants, is set to move away from "middle-grade Tex-Mex," he says, and into the upmarket world of conceptual, chef-driven restaurants.

Rios recently purchased the Armstrong Lock & Security Products building at 1120 N. Mills Ave. (across the street from the recently opened Zymarium Meadery) and plans to open a live-fire restaurant on the property inspired by the jungles of Tulum in the Yucatán peninsula and the Riviera Maya of his native Mexico.
click to enlarge Indigenous Mexican restaurant to take over the Armstrong Lock building in Mills 50 (2)
Image courtesy Juan Rios
"It will be an indigenous cocina with a contemporary approach," says Rios about the as-yet-to-be-named restaurant. "While I was born in Leon in Guanajuato, I've always loved the cuisine of Quintana Roo, particularly the seafood, and so this restaurant will be seafood-leaning."

Rios has already found a chef from that area in Mexico but wasn't at liberty to divulge further details.
click to enlarge Indigenous Mexican restaurant to take over the Armstrong Lock building in Mills 50 (4)
Image via Google Maps
As to whether the Armstrong building will be razed or not, Rios says he and his team are meeting next week to discuss building a new edifice or retrofitting the shell. Either way, Rios will look into incorporating the "Armstrong Locks & Safes" sign into the build.

"I know it's part of the history of Mills 50, so hopefully we can find a place for it."

Armstrong Lock & Security Products has been in business since 1929 but put the building up for sale in May after making plans to relocate.

Rios didn't give a timeline as to when the restaurant will open but said that he wants "to give the community something they'll love."

Meanwhile, Agave Azul will continue to expand — look for an outpost to open in O-Town West in early 2024 and a location inside the Shoppes at Trelago in Maitland next spring. That Maitland location will be a fast-casual operation with a "Mexico City feel" and offer margaritas, a mercado-style grab-and-go and outdoor dining.

¡Arriba!

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Bagel Dudes bounce on downtown Orlando location; Norman’s launches late-summer tasting menu; and Z Asian goes for a street-food focus

By Faiyaz Kara

Z Asian Vietnamese Kitchen will shift its focus to street food

A giant sandwich is going to fly over Orlando

By Chloe Greenberg

A giant sandwich is going to fly over Orlando

Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream opens in Winter Park this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream opens in Winter Prak this weekend

The Nauti Lobstah brings quality New England seafood and kitchen cred to Apopka

By Bao Le-Huu

Specialty of the house

Also in Food + Drink

The Nauti Lobstah brings quality New England seafood and kitchen cred to Apopka

By Bao Le-Huu

Specialty of the house

Drink deeply of 'Halloween Forever' this weekend courtesy Mythk and Prometheus Esoterica

By McKenna Schueler

Drink deeply of 'Halloween Forever' this weekend courtesy Mythk and Prometheus Esoterica

Medellin Burger serves up Colombian comfort with a classic parade of street and home dishes

By Bao Le-Huu

Medellin Burger serves up Colombian comfort with a classic parade of street and home dishes

Downtown Orlando bar Saddle Up announces a closing date again, this time in September

By Matthew Moyer

Saddle Up looks to be closing their doors for good in early September
More

Digital Issue

August 30, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us