BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Orlando restaurant openings and closings: Boxer and Clover in East End Market, The Fry Shoppe, Paletas Morelia and more

New spots for BBQ, Mexican frozen treats and Dutch-style fries

By on Wed, Mar 27, 2024 at 1:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Matt Hinckley and Matt Heafy of Boxer and Clover - Photo via Boxer and Clover/Instagram
Photo via Boxer and Clover/Instagram
Matt Hinckley and Matt Heafy of Boxer and Clover

Look for Blu Wave Sushi & Handroll Bar to open in the old Kaizen Izakaya space downtown at 54 W. Church Street ...

Paletas Morelia, specializing in the Mexican frozen treats made from fruits like strawberry and mango or richer ingredients like chocolate and Sicilian pistachio, has opened inside the Florida Mall ...

Boxer & Clover, the barbecue venture by Matt Hinckley (Hinckley's Fancy Meats) and Trivium lead singer Matt Heafy, has soft opened inside East End Market ...

click to enlarge M'ama Napoli on Orlando Avenue in Winter Park (not Maitland, as has been reported elsewhere) - photo by Faiyaz Kara
photo by Faiyaz Kara
M'ama Napoli on Orlando Avenue in Winter Park (not Maitland, as has been reported elsewhere)

M'ama Napoli Italian Bakery & Deli will open at 965 S. Orlando Ave. in Winter Park, near the corner of Minnesota Avenue. In addition to various pastries and baked goods like bombolone, double chocolate croissants and rhum baba, Neapolitan sandwiches and pizza will also be offered. A market will display all sort of goodies from the homeland. Look for them to open this spring ...

Also in Winter Park, The Fry Shoppe, cooking up Dutch-style fries loaded with everything from birria to salchipapa and served inside paper cones, has opened in the old Fuelpresso Craft Coffee & Donuts drive-through at 489 N. Semoran Blvd. near Aloma Avenue ...

No surprise that the closest hotel to the United States Tennis Association campus has a tennis-themed restaurant. Tempo + Grace Handcrafted Kitchen, ahem, serves "clean food that is carefully sourced, sustainable and always made from scratch" ...

More hotel resto news: Ceiba, the signature restaurant at the new Conrad Hotel has opened, offering "contemporary rooftop dining rooted in Mexican tradition with a focus on heirloom ingredients and agave-forward spirits." And, yes, you can see the fireworks over the parks while you eat ...

Dim Sum House, from the man behind Yummy House, YH Seafood Clubhouse, Bakery 1908 and Kyuramen, has opened at 2440 E. Highway 50 in Clermont offering a bevy of Cantonese favorites, from steamed dumplings to Hong Kong-style roast duck ...

Eggs Up Grill will open its third location next month at 11020 Daryl Carter Parkway in O-Town West, serving a host of breakfast and lunch items ...

Dolce, the South Eola restaurant specializing in crepes, cakes and confections, has closed on East Central Boulevard.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando restaurant critic. Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy! restaurant in Winter Park faces eviction over unpaid rent

By Chloe Greenberg

Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy! restaurant in Winter Park faces eviction over unpaid rent

V's Vegan Diner closes just months after opening in Casselberry

By Chloe Greenberg

V's Vegan Diner closes just months after opening in Casselberry

Orlando Wendy's locations will give away free breakfast sandwiches for a year

By Colin Wolf

Orlando Wendy's locations will give away free breakfast sandwiches for a year

New barbecue concept Boxer and Clover soft opens at East End Market

By Alexandra Sullivan

New barbecue concept Boxer and Clover soft opens at East End Market

Moody Mills 50 absinthe house Death in the Afternoon hits the bull's-eye

By Faiyaz Kara

Death in the Afternoon absinthe bar

New Disney Springs joint Summer House on the Lake impresses with a breezy vibe and Cali comfort

By Faiyaz Kara

New Disney Springs joint Summer House on the Lake impresses with a breezy vibe and Cali comfort

Wa Ramen in Orlando's Lake Nona neighborhood gives guests a glimpse of the 'Japanese way'

By Faiyaz Kara

Soy milk tonkotsu ramen is a standout

Deadwords Brewing will close at the end of April

By McKenna Schueler

Deadwords Brewing will close at the end of April
More

March 27, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us