Orlando restaurant openings and closings: Boxer and Clover in East End Market, The Fry Shoppe, Paletas Morelia and more

click to enlarge Photo via Boxer and Clover/Instagram Matt Hinckley and Matt Heafy of Boxer and Clover

Look for Blu Wave Sushi & Handroll Bar to open in the old Kaizen Izakaya space downtown at 54 W. Church Street ...

Paletas Morelia, specializing in the Mexican frozen treats made from fruits like strawberry and mango or richer ingredients like chocolate and Sicilian pistachio, has opened inside the Florida Mall ...

Boxer & Clover, the barbecue venture by Matt Hinckley (Hinckley's Fancy Meats) and Trivium lead singer Matt Heafy, has soft opened inside East End Market ...

click to enlarge photo by Faiyaz Kara M'ama Napoli on Orlando Avenue in Winter Park (not Maitland, as has been reported elsewhere)

M'ama Napoli Italian Bakery & Deli will open at 965 S. Orlando Ave. in Winter Park, near the corner of Minnesota Avenue. In addition to various pastries and baked goods like bombolone, double chocolate croissants and rhum baba, Neapolitan sandwiches and pizza will also be offered. A market will display all sort of goodies from the homeland. Look for them to open this spring ...

Also in Winter Park, The Fry Shoppe, cooking up Dutch-style fries loaded with everything from birria to salchipapa and served inside paper cones, has opened in the old Fuelpresso Craft Coffee & Donuts drive-through at 489 N. Semoran Blvd. near Aloma Avenue ...

No surprise that the closest hotel to the United States Tennis Association campus has a tennis-themed restaurant. Tempo + Grace Handcrafted Kitchen, ahem, serves "clean food that is carefully sourced, sustainable and always made from scratch" ...

More hotel resto news: Ceiba, the signature restaurant at the new Conrad Hotel has opened, offering "contemporary rooftop dining rooted in Mexican tradition with a focus on heirloom ingredients and agave-forward spirits." And, yes, you can see the fireworks over the parks while you eat ...

Dim Sum House, from the man behind Yummy House, YH Seafood Clubhouse, Bakery 1908 and Kyuramen, has opened at 2440 E. Highway 50 in Clermont offering a bevy of Cantonese favorites, from steamed dumplings to Hong Kong-style roast duck ...

Eggs Up Grill will open its third location next month at 11020 Daryl Carter Parkway in O-Town West, serving a host of breakfast and lunch items ...

Dolce, the South Eola restaurant specializing in crepes, cakes and confections, has closed on East Central Boulevard.