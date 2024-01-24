Orlando now has a Boiled Fish restaurant, replica Packing District Juice Stand has (re)opened and more food news

Photo courtesy the Packing District/Instagram The Packing District Juice Stant has opened with Foxtail Coffee and more as tenants

a replica of the Dr. Phillips Juice Stand that once stood on the spot, has opened on the corner of Princeton and OBT with Foxtail Coffee, Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream and the Ravenous Pig Brewing Co. as tenants …will open its second location in the space previously occupied by Sugar Dough Bakehouse in Audubon Park. The bakery specializes in pastries, cakes, Japanese donuts and boba …, the Chicago-based chain specializing in sammies toasted at 500ºF, has opened at the Colonial Landing Plaza at 2714 E. Colonial Drive …specializing in, um, boiled fish, has opened at 8910 Turkey Lake Road in Phillips Village; they serve not just any boiled fish, however, but Sichuan-style sauerkraut fish …a 9,000-square-foot, two-floor venue, has opened inside the Caribe Royale Orlando. The sprawling “not a sports bar” features fare by James Beard Award-winning chef and Top Chef contestant Jeff McInnis and his wife, Janine Booth, herself a Top Chef contestant and James Beard Award nominee. Virtual golf courses, quarterback and slapshot challenges, televised sports events and a live DJ/MC, are all a part of the experience …will open in the old Tapa Toro space at Icon Park on Valentine’s Day. The restaurant, from the same owners as Rosallie Le French Café and Mangoni Italian Market Pizza in Winter Garden, is inspired by the “coastal flavors of the European Riviera with touches of flair from the Mediterranean Isles” …, the fast-casual franchise whose food is free of added oils or butter, has opened a third area location at 438 Rinehart Road in Lake Mary. It joins the original location in SoDo and another in Winter Garden.