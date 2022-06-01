VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Orlando gets a Brazilian pizza place, a rum bar and another conveyor-belt sushi joint, and a Hawaiian-themed restaurant hits College Park

Local food news

By on Wed, Jun 1, 2022 at 1:00 am

Osaka-based Kura Revolving Sushi Bar will open an outpost at Vineland Pointe later this year.
Osaka-based Kura Revolving Sushi Bar will open an outpost at Vineland Pointe later this year.

OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Mediterranean Blue, the Greek joint that served the SoDo community for 12 years, permanently closed after service on Friday, May 27 ... Brazilian pizza chain Camelo Pizzaria has debuted its first international locale at 5145 International Drive ... KPot Korean BBQ & Hot Pot has opened at 8595 Palm Parkway, while Volcano Hot Pot & BBQ will open soon in the old Sweet Tomatoes space at 5655 International Drive ... Tropical Paradise Caribbean Restaurant is now serving everything from jerk chicken to stewed oxtail to roti at 73 S. Semoran Blvd. ... Coyoacán Cocina & Tequila, from the folks behind Daytona's Maria Bonita Mexican Restaurant, has opened in the former Lale Turkish Cuisine space in the Park Place plaza in Heathrow ... Hawaiian-themed restaurant Honolulu Harry's is open at 2305 Edgewater Drive in College Park ... A new rum bar, appropriately dubbed Rum Bar, has opened inside the Caribe Royale Orlando ... Look for Kura Revolving Sushi Bar, an Osaka-based restaurant with more than 500 locations across Japan, Taiwan and the U.S., to open an outpost at the Vineland Pointe shopping center at 11579 Regency Village Drive later this year.

NEWS + EVENTS: The Michelin Guide will announce which Florida restaurants receive Michelin stars, Bib Gourmands and green stars June 9 at 6:30 p.m. at an invite-only ceremony at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando Grande Lakes ... The Winter Park location of Chicken Guy! will offer breakfast daily from 6:30-10:30 a.m. New breakfast items include a maple-butter pancake tender sandwich ... Kaya, the soon-to-open Filipino restaurant from ex-Kadence chef Lordfer Lalicon and general manager Jamilyn Bailey, will host Filipino Freedom Fest June 11 and 12 from 4-8 p.m. at East End Market. The two-day event will feature numerous food vendors including Taglish, Sampaguita Ice Cream, OverRice, Hapa Halo, The Tea Social, Pinoy Cravings and Sweet & Salty Island Grindz.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to [email protected]

