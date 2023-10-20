Orlando Beer Festival returns to the Milk District this November

The homegrown fall tradition brings brews, local food, games and more

By on Fri, Oct 20, 2023 at 12:02 pm

click to enlarge Orlando Beer Festival returns to the Milk District this November
Patrick Barnes
Call all your favorite local libation lovers – Orlando Beer Festival is back. And like always, it's set to draw out brew enthusiasts and community members for a day celebrating all things beer, music, food and festivities.

The 2023 Orlando Beer Festival happens Saturday, Nov. 4, at Festival Park in Orlando's Milk District.

The bubbly, fizzy, suds-filled event promises more than 200 unique brews, seltzers, ready-to-drink cocktails, ciders and more on tap and ready to sample. Guests can dive into everything from crisp lagers to rich stouts and all the sudsy sips in between from a variety of local and national renowned breweries.

And to help complement each and every brew on offer will be a wide selection of Orlando food truck favorites serving signature dishes. This year's featured food trucks include Gaucha Empanadas, Red Panda Noodle, Burrito Boys, El Perrero, Rollin Dough, Al's Ice Cream, We the Burger Jawn, Momma's Pantry, Smoke & Donuts and more to be announced.

Live music will be supplied by Central Florida's Supervillains headlining the Hard Rock Main Stage, along with Wilted Chilis and DJ ET.

New to Orlando Beer Festival this year is the college football jumbotron, which will be located in the food truck zone to create one big booze-fueled tailgate experience. And as always, giant inflatable games will be available to those looking to flex a competitive muscle.

Ticket options for Orlando Beer Festival include general admission, general admission plus, and VIP, available for purchase online now.

VIP ticket holders get early access to the event sipping field and the exclusive VIP area  two hours before general admission, special liquor pours and more. General admission plus tickets will get guests onto the field one hour early.
Event Details
Orlando Beer Festival

Orlando Beer Festival

Sat., Nov. 4, 2 p.m.

Festival Park 2911 E. Robinson St., Orlando Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets

$45-$100

About The Author

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
