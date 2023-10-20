Orlando Beer Festival returns to the Milk District this November

The 2023 Orlando Beer Festival happens Saturday, Nov. 4, at Festival Park in Orlando's Milk District.
The bubbly, fizzy, suds-filled event promises more than 200 unique brews, seltzers, ready-to-drink cocktails, ciders and more on tap and ready to sample. Guests can dive into everything from crisp lagers to rich stouts and all the sudsy sips in between from a variety of local and national renowned breweries.
And to help complement each and every brew on offer will be a wide selection of Orlando food truck favorites serving signature dishes. This year's featured food trucks include Gaucha Empanadas, Red Panda Noodle, Burrito Boys, El Perrero, Rollin Dough, Al's Ice Cream, We the Burger Jawn, Momma's Pantry, Smoke & Donuts and more to be announced.
Live music will be supplied by Central Florida's Supervillains headlining the Hard Rock Main Stage, along with Wilted Chilis and DJ ET.
New to Orlando Beer Festival this year is the college football jumbotron, which will be located in the food truck zone to create one big booze-fueled tailgate experience. And as always, giant inflatable games will be available to those looking to flex a competitive muscle.
Ticket options for Orlando Beer Festival include general admission, general admission plus, and VIP, available for purchase online now.
VIP ticket holders get early access to the event sipping field and the exclusive VIP area two hours before general admission, special liquor pours and more. General admission plus tickets will get guests onto the field one hour early.
Event Details
