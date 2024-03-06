New restaurants 2024: 88 new restaurants, bars and sweet shops to enjoy in Orlando this year

click to enlarge Photo by Rob Bartlett Ômo by Jônt, a 16-seat “experiential” tasting menu concept by chef Ryan Ratino, opens this month in Winter Park.

If 2023 was the year this city flexed its culinary muscle, 2024 is when Orlando bulks the F up. There's no shortage of protein- and power-packed restaurants opening this year, from a Winter Park tasting concept by a chef who runs a two-Michelin star restaurant in D.C. to a one-of-a-kind concept rooted in Japanese metaphysics. A couple of live-fire concepts will blaze a trail in Mills 50, while food halls and food hubs make a resurgence across the city. From wagyu shabu-shabu and K-Mex to fried donut ice cream sandwiches and Czech-style crispy cones, it's shaping up to be another banner year for restaurants.

There are even some concepts we know about but can't write about, at least not yet but, trust us, they too will clap PUMP. YOU. UP. So sit down, grab a bev, and pore over this list of new restaurants. Just try not to drool too much.

4Roots Farm Campus

Chef Michael Collantes, of Michelin-starred Soseki and handroll bar Sushi Saint, will oversee the culinary concepts at the 4Roots Farm Campus as a "culinary partner" at John Rivers' sprawling complex. Collantes will curate the food and beverage program on campus, including a grab-and-go market, catering, a cocktail bar, a restaurant specializing in live-fire cooking and a chef's counter offering a higher-end multicourse tasting. He'll also develop a fermentation and preservation program.

(Opening late 2024, 1918 W. Princeton St., 4rootsfarm.org)

Alfie's HiFi Lounge

Team Market Group snatched up Mills 50 dive bar St. Matthew's Tavern last year, and this year, it will transform into Alfie's, a vinyl record bar with three uniquely designed rooms. Cocktails will be crafty, and a food menu might make it into the mix post-opening.

(Opening fall, 1300 N. Mills Ave., no website)

An Vi Vietnamese Restaurant

Chef-owner Joseph Nguyen left the Pacific Northwest — and his restaurants Pho Hanoi and Rainier Crawfish in Seattle — to settle in the considerably less scenic city of Casselberry. That's OK, because his banh mì sandwiches, vermicelli bowls and pho are plenty picturesque.

(Open, 1052 State Road 436, Casselberry, instagram.com/anvi.restaurant)

Baires Grill

The Argentine restaurant is set to occupy one of the ground floor spaces at the Hollywood Plaza Garage entertainment complex, bringing plenty of grilled steaks, seafood, pasta, milanesas and cheese boards.

(Opening fall, 8050 International Drive, bairesgrill.com)

Bar Kada

The 30-seat concept from Soseki's Michael Collantes will open next door to his Michelin-starred omakase house offering a selection of ancestral-method sakes, low-touch wines curated by sommelier Benjamin Coutts, and seasonal small plates utilizing local ingredients conceived by chef de cuisine Mike Vang.

(Opening March, 957 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park, barkadafl.com)

Big Chicken

Shaq's home-cooked childhood faves will soon be served in the Market at Southside, those faves primarily comprising fried chicken in bready vessels with a variety of toppings. "Uncle Jerome's Nashville Hot" seems like a slam-dunk order.

(Opening summer, 250 E. Michigan St., bigchicken.com)

Birria1983

Downtown Orlando's newest taqueria is an L.A.-style Mexican restaurant serving all things birria — from quesabirria to birria ramen to birria pizza. Liz and Maureen Huerta, the wife-and-wife duo behind this concept, also serve street corn, rice bowls, fajitas, quesadillas, burritos, Mexican pizzas, churros and more.

(Open, 55 W. Church St., birria1983.com)

Black Bean Deli

Andres Corton will bring media mañanas, media noches and perfectly porcine Cuban sandwiches, not to mention filling plates of shredded Havana pork and picadillo, to his character- and charm-filled Winter Garden outpost on West Plant Street. Oh, and strong coffee too.

(Opening fall, 126 W. Plant St., Winter Garden, blackbeandeli.com)

Boiled Fish

The bright joint specializes in shui zhu yu, the Sichuan "water boiled fish," though not all of the seven soupy delights blaze an infernal trail. The tomato sauerkraut fish soup is ideal for kids, while the rest veer toward the fiery. The best may very well be the lemon sauerkraut fish soup. The restaurant is owned by a trio of women.

(Open, 8910 Turkey Lake Road, instagram.com/boiledfish_orlando)

Boxer & Clover

This year promises to be a busy one for Matt Hinckley. Not only did he open midcentury-inspired diner Mid Drive Dive, but he's also teaming up with lead singer/guitarist Matt Heafy of metalcore band Trivium on a Southern barbecue and pie concept inside East End Market named after characters in George Orwell's Animal Farm. Wild. Should the stall prove successful, a brick-and-mortar may not be far behind.

(Opening March; 3201 Corrine Drive; boxerandclover.com)

The Café at the Alfond Inn

Described as an "art-filled crêperie and pâtisserie by day and a wine and dessert bar by night," this addition to the Alfond Inn is sure to attract croissant fiends and cake hounds to its swank digs. Coffee and pastries are served daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and wine and dessert from 3 to 11 p.m.

(Open, 300 E. New England Ave., Winter Park, thealfondinn.com)

Ceiba

The signature restaurant at the new Conrad Hotel offers "contemporary rooftop dining rooted in Mexican tradition with a focus on heirloom ingredients and agave-forward spirits." And, yes, you can see the fireworks over the parks while you eat.

(Open, 1500 Eastbeach Way, Golden Oak, facebook.com/ceibaorlando)

Chiffon Culture Bakery Café

The Winter Springs Asian-French bakery/café now has a presence in pastry-loving Audubon Park, having taken over the old Sugar Dough Bakehouse space. Everything from cakes and Japanese doughnuts to croissants of every sort — and boba — is offered.

(Open, 3122 Corrine Drive, instagram.com/chiffonculture)

Chuck Lager America's Tavern

Celeb culinarian and Top Chef contestant Fabio Viviani will open an outpost of his restaurant based on the globe-trotting adventures of one Chuck Lager (who may or may not be a real person). The American tavern will fuse plenty of international influences into its dishes.

(Opening March, 8151 International Drive, chucklager.com)

Clean Eatz

The fast-casual franchise whose food is free of added oils or butter is now giving Seminole County a healthy dose of burgers, wraps, bowls and meltz.

(Open, 438 Rinehart Road, Lake Mary; cleaneatz.com)

Coro Restaurant

Tim and Natalie Lovero's highly anticipated Audubon Park restaurant will feature Italian-leaning small plates embodying Japanese techniques, philosophy and ingredients. At Coro's pop-up dinner at Farm & Haus, Lovero's dishes were a composition of Italian, Indian, Japanese, French and Middle Eastern flavors, with every dish full of surprising turns.

(Opening March, 3022 Corrine Drive, cororestaurant.com)

Crispy Cones

The Shark Tank-approved ice cream concept offers fresh dough cones, "grilled rotisserie-style" then covered with cinnamon and sugar or "a specialty powder." The dough cone is then filled with your choice of spread, gourmet soft-serve ice cream, fruit and a variety of toppings.

(Opening April, 2415 Curry Ford Road, thecrispycones.com)

d.b.a.

The cocktail bar by Joe and Alda Rees has all the throwback midcentury charm, plus a menu of interesting-enough cocktails and bar bites a cut above the norm (duck flatbread, octopus prego, cacio e pepe deviled eggs) to keep folks lingering. It sits next door to the pair's beloved Mills 50 restaurant, The Strand.

(Open, 809 N. Mills Ave., instagram.com/d.b.a.orlando)

Debonair Supper Club

The 6,300-square-foot "modern day supper club" houses a giant white giraffe dangling a chandelier from its teeth, if that tells you anything about the style-over-substance experience at this clubby downtown den of distractions and celebrations.

(Open, 183 S. Orange Ave., debonairorlando.com)

Dick's Last Resort

No, this isn't a hole in the wall (get it?) but a Southern comfort spot known for its purposely obnoxious service. Back in 2016, Dick's abruptly closed its Orlando location, leaving restaurant workers in the lurch. Dick move! Now they're coming back "bigger and better" to Pointe Orlando.

(Opening spring, 9101 International Drive, dickslastresort.com)

Dim Sum House

John Zhao, the man behind Yummy House, YH Seafood Clubhouse, Bakery 1908 and Kyuramen brings a bevy of Cantonese favorites to Clermont, from steamed dumplings to Hong Kong-style roast duck.

(Opening March, 2440 E. Highway 50, dimsumhousefl.com)

The Drake Kitchen + Bar

Heberto and Rona Segura have been operating one of the best food trucks in town with Duck & Drake Kitchen but, let's be honest, a brick-and-mortar has been long overdue. The Drake's "elevated global tapas" are now being served inside a 2,400-square-foot space at the Radius Apartments downtown.

(Open, 361 N. Rosalind Ave., thedrakeorl.com)

Eastwood

Team Marketing Group is altering the city's landscape with such notable projects as Primrose Lanes, the Wellborn, Mathers Social Gathering, Taco Kat, Plantees and the Acre. In addition to Alfie's, the group will open this 3,300-square-foot, live-fire restaurant across the street from Plantees featuring a sizable custom wood-burning grill over a blend of oak and hardwood lump coal, as well as a large-scale smoker. Both will be used to fire, char and flavor meats, fish and vegetables, as well as influence some of Eastwood's cocktails.

(Opening winter, 1024 N. Mills Ave., instagram.com/eastwoodorlando)

Fatburger

Fatburger's handhelds are offered in four sizes, the largest being the 1.5-pound "XXXL Triple King Burger," topping out at 2,050 calories. It's notoriously B.I.G., so no surprise that Fatburger is, arguably, rap music's most iconic burger joint.

(Open, 1713 Future Way, Celebration, fatburger.com)

Gen Korean BBQ

The Cali import with close to 40 locations across California, Nevada, Arizona, Hawaii and Florida will bring its full-service, all-you-can-eat brand of Korean barbecue featuring a host of "premium" cuts ranging from red wine-marinated pork belly to Angus brisket.

(Opening 2024, 525 N. Alafaya Trail, genkoreanbbq.com)

Grazie Modern Italian Kitchen

The concept from seasoned restaurateur Nazih Sebaali (Café Annie, Meza Mediterranean Grill), is set to move into the building that long held Bem Bom. The menu will feature "Italian classics with a modern touch."

(Opening April, 3101 Corrine Drive, grazieorlando.com)

Great Southern Box Food Hall

The old Great Southern Box Company building on the southeast corner of Princeton Street and North Orange Blossom Trail is being preserved and repurposed into a 22,400-square-foot food hall featuring an elevated plaza with outdoor green space (read: shade). Hospitality HQ, run by award-winning chef Akhtar Nawab, whose restaurant Alta Calidad in Brooklyn earned a Michelin Bib Gourmand in 2018, has been selected to operate the hall with 11 vendors focusing on "immigrant cuisine."

(Opening summer, Princeton Street and North Orange Blossom Trail, packingdistrictorlando.com)

Hangry Bison

A new 6,330-square-foot bastion of burgerdom will open in Colonial Town Park in Lake Mary with two bars as well as a party room. The menu will reflect those at the other locations in Winter Park and Winter Garden, along with plenty of cocktails, whiskeys and bourbons. Expect weekend brunch and "Hangry Hour" Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m.

(Opening July, 951 Market Promenade Ave., Lake Mary, thehangrybison.com)

Helena Modern Riviera

The latest offering from Atelier Dining Group (Mangoni Italian Market Pizza, Rosallie Le French Café) brings contemporary Mediterranean fare to Icon Park in the form of pricey and accessible steaks, chops, shanks, burgers and sharable plates.

(Open, 8441 International Drive, helenamodernriviera.com)

H Mart

The Jersey-based Korean grocery store's first Florida outpost has drawn a lot of buzz and excitement since the announcement came three years ago, but with site work and remodeling of the old Super Target building now underway, an opening is somewhat in sight. When it does open, the 185,000-square-foot space will be a one-stop shop for all things Asian. Among H Mart's offerings: a food court, bakery, kids cafe and Korean BBQ, of course.

(Opening December, 7501 W. Colonial Drive, hmart.com)

Hot Asian Buns

If you've sunk your teeth into Jimmy Nguyen's Chau Vo's KFC bao with gochujang, nori, scallions and a creamy slaw, you'll likely make a beeline to Sanford when they open their baoery in the old Moon's Subs space. BTW: Their bao are handmade in small batches using all-natural ingredients free of preservatives.

(Opening summer, 204 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; facebook.com/hotasianbunsfoodtruck)

Hot as Rice Japanese Kitchen

A Japanese teppanyaki concept akin to the wildly popular Pepper Lunch (which is also slated to open this year in the city) will tender their do-it-yourself dishes on the site of the now-demolished 7-Eleven near the intersection of Mills Avenue and Colonial Drive.

(Opening fall, 729 N. Mills Ave., instagram.com/hotasriceorlando)

I Love Orlando Café

The corner café overlooking Lake Eola Park serves breakfast staples, coffee and smoothies beginning at 7 a.m. daily, as well as sandwiches, salads, flatbreads and desserts until 7 p.m.

(Open, 151 E. Washington St., iloveorlandocafe.com)

Ispirazione Italian Sandwiches

The Ocoee sandwich shop specializes in tigelles, a round bread from Emilia-Romagna that's warm and crunchy outside and soft on the inside.

(Open, 1711 Amazing Way, Ocoee, ispirazionesandwiches.com)

Jeff's Bagel Run

With locations in College Park, Ocoee and Oviedo, the New York-style bagel shop is planning a slew of other openings this year — Winter Park, O-Town West and Celebration this spring, and Conroy/Kirkman and Clermont this summer. Hole-y wow!

(Opening spring, 1332 N. Orange Ave., Winter Park, jeffsbagelrun.com)

Ji Bei Chuan Authentic Asian Noodles

With evidently more than 400 noodle shops in China, this fast-growing chain founded in 2018 in Suzhou specializes in rice noodle soups, their signature being a bone broth soup with chicken, fish maw, wood-ear and enoki mushrooms, bean curd, corn, lettuce and scallions. Mala, Thai-style and veggie broths fashioned from tomato and mushroom are also offered.

(Open, 11905 E. Colonial Drive, jbcct.com)

Koko Kakigori

Behind Kaya sits this wee little shop specializing in the Japanese shaved ice dessert with an almost fluffy texture. The hours vary, so be sure to check their website for the latest schedule.

(Open, 620 N. Thornton Ave., kokokakigori.com)

Lamp & Shade Craft Kitchen & Cocktails

The new concept from Thriving Hospitality, who run Thrive Cocktail Lounge & Eatery downtown, will move into the old Lamp & Shade Fair building in Mills 50 with chef Ryan Stewart serving an "Asian-influenced, tapas-style menu." Tiki-inspired craft cocktails will also be offered.

(Opening March, 1336 N. Mills Ave., throwsomeshadeorl.com)

Lazy Moon Pizza Maitland

This third location, to complement Lazy Moon's downtown and UCF pizzerias, will bring odd toppings and humongous slices to the old Einstein Bagels building in Maitland. It will also feature a sizable outdoor patio.

(Opening April, 441 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, lazymoonpizza.com)

Leiah Kitchen + Celler

Billed as a "modern chef table experience with an eclectic menu that makes perfect symphony with a unique cellar," the downtown restaurant on the ground floor of the Hilton Garden Inn is fronted by chef Omar Torres, who plans on using the "most luxurious elements of land and sea." Not sure if the "Celler" spelling is intentional or not, but Torres' approach to fine dining certainly appears to be.

(Opening 2024, 409 N. Magnolia Ave., instagram.com/leiahorlando)

Unnamed Project by Juan Rios

The yet-to-be-named eatery by Agave Azul honcho Juan Rios will move into the old Armstrong Locks building after a thorough gut and reno. When completed, the restaurant will be "inspired by the jungles of Tulum" in the Yucatán Peninsula and the Riviera Maya of his native Mexico. Live-fire cooking with a contemporary approach will be a staple of this indigenous cocina.

(Opening 2024, 1120 N. Mills Ave., no website)

Maitland Social

Construction is nearing completion on the DAP-designed food hall-ish venue, with Wave Asian Bistro & Sushi, Pizza Bruno, Foxtail Coffee and craft cocktail bar the Packwoods having signed on.

(Opening spring, 360 E. Horatio Ave., Maitland, no website)

Mandola's Italian Kitchen

The Texas-based chain will serve a bevy of Italian comfort classics as well as pizzas and soups at the soon-to-open Maitland retail complex. Panini will be served until 4 p.m.

(Opening summer, 601 Trelago Way, Maitland, mandolas.com)

Mao Mao

Lewis Lin (Susuru, Juju) will grow his burgeoning restaurant empire with this handroll concept set to move into the space next door to Susuru. Mao Mao will be similar in style to Mari in Hell's Kitchen and offer handrolls with "fun" Japanese toppings and high-quality fish from a 12-seat bar.

(Opening fall, 8546 Palm Parkway, no website)

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

The Maryland-based chain will serve both Maine- and Connecticut-style lobster rolls from the former Embassy Irish Bar space downtown.

(Opening fall, 2 S. Orange Ave., masonslobster.com)

Melt Brownie

On the heels of opening their first store in Winter Springs, Melt Brownie's second location will open in the old Sourdough Bread House space on the corner of Horatio and North Orlando avenues in Maitland. They'll offer four unique flavors of artisanal, bite-sized brownies each week in such flavors as churro, birthday cake and chocolate Oreo.

(Opening June, 110 N. Orlando Ave., Maitland, meltbrownie.com)

Miami Grill

The rebrand of '80s fave Miami Subs opened a location at 5320 N. Orange Blossom Trail earlier this year and will soon serve its Philly cheesesteaks, gyros and seasoned fries from a 1,700-square-foot space in the Conway neighborhood.

(Opening spring, 4220 S. Semoran Blvd., mymiamigrill.com)

Mid Drive Dive

College Park is privileged to snag the talents of Matt Hinckley (Hinckley's Fancy Meats) and Jacob Zepf (The Neighbors, Freehand Goods) who've teamed up to open this midcentury-inspired diner and cocktail bar in the heart of the neighborhood. Notable eats: the Fatty Melt fashioned from seared beef and bone marrow, the elk bacon cheeseburger and, hold on to your pillbox hats, steak Diane.

(Open, 2401 Edgewater Drive, middrivedive.com)

Mills Market

James Beard-nominated restaurateurs Johnny and Jimmy Tung will transform Mills 50's long-lived Tien Hung Market into a food and retail hub in three phases. Phase 1 was the opening of udon noodle house Zaru. Phase 2 will see a Japanese whiskey bar and some micro-eateries open by the end of the year. Phase 3 will see retail vendors, additional food components (like Obon Chocolatier) and a chef incubation program set up inside the market by the end of 2025.

(Opening December, 1110 E. Colonial Drive, no website)

Moso Nori

Four-time James Beard Award nominee will open a handroll bar serving a variety of temaki in a 2,456-square-foot space designed by GDP, the firm behind such fetching venues as Tori Tori, the Moderne and Haan Coffee. Moso Nori will feature an island bar with 30-plus seats where Moso and his chefs will serve cylindrical rolls fashioned from premium roasted Japanese nori and filled with everything from dry-aged fish to foie gras to vegetables, ranging in price from $5 to $12. Sake, beer, wine and sake-based cocktails will also be served.

(Opening October, 1100 S. Orlando Ave., Winter Park, no website)

Nabe

Lewis Lin (Susuru, Juju) will have a busy year ahead of him with Mao Mao opening in the fall but, prior to the handroll eatery he and investor partners Khoa Nguyen and Keren Swanson will open this 100-seater specializing in wagyu shabu-shabu next door to Peperoncino in the Dellagio Town Center. Nabe will also offer premium seafood, as well as cocktails and a sake program. Nola's Ice Cream will be situated in front of the almost 3,000-square-foot space.

(Opening May, 7988 Via Dellagio Way, no website)

Nando Grill

The South Florida-based chain specializes in Venezuelan-style, wood-grilled skewered meats. It will move into the space that previously held the Famous Flame off John Young Parkway and West Sand Lake Road.

(Opening 2024, 3060 W. Sand Lake Road, nandogrillcarneenvara.com)

Naya Comida + Barrita

Agave Azul's Juan Rios will anchor the Trelago Market in Maitland with this contemporary Mexican woodfire concept. The menu will be centered around three elements dating to pre-Hispanic times — wood fire, nixtamal and mezcal. Naya will be inspired by the Pacific coast of Riviera Nayarit, featuring handcrafted tortillas using organic masa imported from Mexico along with mezcal and tequila-centric cocktails.

(Opening spring, 601 Trelago Way, Maitland, instagram.com/nayacomida)

Nola's Ice Cream

Marie Mercado of the Greenery Creamery and Sampaguita Ice Cream teams up with investor partners Khoa Nguyen and Keren Swanson to open this sweet treatery specializing in, hold on to your statins, fried doughnut ice cream sandwiches. The shop will be situated in the same space as Lewis Lin's shabu-shabu concept Nabe and also offer classic ice cream scoops with plenty of Asian inspiration, sundaes and floats.

(Opening May, 7988 Via Dellagio Way, no website)

Ômo by Jônt Orlando

The 16-seat "experiential" tasting menu concept by chef Ryan Ratino of two-Michelin-star D.C. powerhouse Jônt will usher guests through three separate rooms, where they'll feast on 18 to 22 courses of refined French-Japanese creations. The Living Room is where those able to foot the cost ($245 plus pairings at $195 and, gulp, $595) will snack on a "barrage of canapés." They'll then be led to the Savory Counter for the brunt of the meal, then the Pastry Parlor, where it all comes to a glorious gut-busting conclusion. Needless to say, Ômo will be one of the highest-profile openings of the year.

(Opening March, 115 E. Lyman Ave., Winter Park, omobyjont.com)

Oza Izakaya

Tim Liu, the man behind Mikado Sushi in MetroWest and Boku Sushi in Maitland, will open a new concept in Williamsburg called Oza Izakaya, styled after the unpretentious post-work haunts in Kyoto. Liu is also planning another location of Oza at Eagle Creek Plaza in Lake Nona sometime next year.

(Opening April, 5310 Central Florida Parkway, ozaizakaya.com)

The Packwoods

The craft cocktail bar from Thriving Hospitality (Lamp & Shade Craft Kitchen, Thrive Cocktail Lounge & Eatery) will join Wave Asian Bistro, Pizza Bruno and Foxtail Coffee as the food vendors inside the Maitland Social. The 1,400-square-foot space will focus only on cocktails — food won't be served.

(Opening summer, 360 E. Horatio Ave., Maitland, thrivinghospitalityent.com)

Parea Greek Tavern

Maitland may finally get a restaurant worthy of the prominent space at the intersection of Horatio and South Orlando avenues. The Greek taverna from the team behind Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine touts family recipes, like Yiayia Phyllis' lemon potatoes and Yiayia Koula's bougatsa (a custard pastry), that have been passed down through generations, each a "labor of love."

(Opening fall, 111 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, instagram.com/parea_greek_taverna)

Parlor Doughnuts

The Indiana-based chain known for their cronut-like layered doughnuts moved into the old Café Linger space and now offers nearly two dozen confections crafted from layers of buttery dough crisp-fried on the outside and light/fluffy on the inside.

(Open, 2912 Edgewater Drive, parlordoughnuts.com)

Pepper Lunch

Toward the end of the year, guests will sear their own meats and veg at this popular Japanese DIY teppanyaki chain. Just where exactly we don't yet know.

(Opening December, location TBD, pepperlunchrestaurants.com)

Pig Floyd's Winter Park

After Bubbalou's closed in 2021, Thomas Ward swept in and announced a plan to bring his "urban barbakoa" to Winter Park. This is the third year we've announced an imminent opening, though apparently it's still happening ... someday; Ward says construction should start April 1.

(Opening fall, 1471 Lee Road, Winter Park, pigfloyds.com)

Pinstripes

Opening a 40,000-square-foot venue housing a bistro, bowling lanes and bocce courts takes plenty of balls (literally). The fare promises wood-fired pizzas, seasonal gelato and a host of Italian American dishes. Think Primrose Lanes but with way more tourists.

(Opening spring, 11643 Daryl Carter Parkway, pinstripes.com)

Pizza Bruno

The much-vaunted pizzeria will open a location inside the Maitland Social, taking over the 1,400-square-foot space initially slotted for Vitality Bowls Superfood Cafe. (An açai lover's loss is a pizza lover's gain.) The Maitland outpost will serve neo-Neapolitan pies of the sort fired up at the original Curry Ford location, not the Jersey-style pies served at Pizza Bruno College Park.

(Opening summer, 360 E. Horatio Ave., Maitland, pizzabrunofl.com)

Poke Burri

The Atlanta-born Japanese restaurant's first Florida outpost brings its brand of sushi burritos, sushi doughnuts, sushi corn dogs and sushi pizza to Winter Garden, in addition to a host of build-your-own ramen options. The location has a full bar and offers various teas and beverages. Their not-so-secret "secret menu" is posted regularly to Poke Burri's Instagram page.

(Open, 12615 W. Colonial Drive, Winter Garden, pokeburri.com)

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

The Chicago-based chain specializing in sammies toasted at 500 degrees Fahrenheit is diversifying the eating options at Colonial Landing Plaza.

(Open, 2714 E. Colonial Drive, potbelly.com)

Rolled Pita Bar

This fast-casual pita wrap joint will open downtown next door to Mecatos Bakery & Café in the former home of Pokeworks and also offer salads, smoothies and milkshakes.

(Opening winter, 20 N. Orange Ave., rolledpitabar.com)

Rosetta Bakery

The Miami-based Italian pastry shop's first Central Florida location will sit next to Johnny Rockets inside the Mall at Millenia and serve everything from pizza and stuffed focaccia to croissants and millefoglie.

(Opening 2024, 4200 Conroy Road, rosettabakery.com)

Schmankerl Stub'n

From the folks behind Dan's Bavarian Takeout comes "Orlando's only authentic German restaurant," promising scratch-made German classics and modern dishes.

(Opening summer, 131 N. Orange Ave., schmankerlstubn.com)

Shawarma Bros

From the culinary minds of Chris Hernandez (Papi's Smashburger) and William Herrera (Pass Kitchen food truck) comes this concept offering unique spins on Lebanese-forward Mediterranean street food. The pair have staged pop-ups around town but hope to go brick-and-mortar sometime this year.

(Opening 2024, no location announced, instagram.com/shawarma__bros)

Side Chik K-Mex Street Food

Hoi Nguyen, the man behind Mills 50 Korean fried chicken joint Chi-Kin, will channel Roy Choi when he opens this Korean-Mexican street food concept next door. Nguyen isn't saying much about this side hustle, but tacos, I'm thinking, will definitely be a part of it.

(Opening spring, 811 N. Mills Ave., chi-kin.com)

Sixty Vines

The NoCal-inspired boîte will open its second area location in the space that long held Roy's Restaurant. Expect the same bright, airy interior and a menu of pizzas, pastas, charcuterie boards and healthy-ish mains.

(Opening winter, 7760 W. Sand Lake Road, sixtyvines.com)

Smokemade Meats + Eats

The stellar pop-up run by Tyler Brunache will bring Central Texas-style barbecue to the old Italian House Restaurant space. His brisket might be the best in the city, but other items like cheddar-jalapeño sausage, ribs, smoked turkey and bangin' sides and desserts will set barbecue fiends afire.

(Opening spring, 1400 S. Crystal Lake Drive, smokemade.com)

Sorekara

The Japanese restaurant, from chef William Shen and restaurateurs Johnny and Jimmy Tung, will be built around the philosophy of sorekara (Japanese for "and then") and appreciating each unique moment of life. Guests will be ushered through multiple rooms rooted in this philosophy for an hours-long meal comprising 20-plus bites. "We want guests to think about their experience, and think about it for days and weeks after," says Shen. "It's one of a kind," says Tung.

(Opening March, 4979 New Broad St., sorekarafl.com)

Shin Jung

The Korean restaurant that's served East Colonial Drive for 30 years will open a second location on West Colonial Drive. The new digs (in the old Seoulicious/Miller's Ale House space) will incorporate a decidedly modern vibe with neon signage.

(Opening summer, 7379 W. Colonial Drive, shinjungkoreanbbq.com)

Stadium Club

The 9,000-square-foot, two-floor venue inside the Caribe Royale Orlando will certainly give Tom's Watch Bar (see below) a run for its money. The sprawling "not a sports bar" features fare by James Beard Award-winning chef and Top Chef contestant Jeff McInnis and his wife, Janine Booth, herself a Top Chef contestant and James Beard Award nominee. Virtual golf courses, quarterback and slapshot challenges, televised sports events and a live DJ are all a part of the experience.

(Open, 8101 World Center Drive, stadiumclub.com)

Storyville Coffee Co.

The café is home to Seattle's most expensive latte at $8.50, but Winter Parkers can get a taste when it opens a branch inside the recently vacated Imperial Kitchen & Wine Bar space off Park Avenue. The coffee company, based in Bainbridge Island, Washington, is owned by Full Sail co-chairman Jon Phelps and has two café locations in Seattle.

(Opening 2024, 170 E. Morse Blvd., Winter Park, storyville.com)

Thai Spoon

Thai Spoon has moved into the Pho & Roll building and finally put the "curry" in Curry Ford Road.

(Open, 3334 Curry Ford Road, thaispoonorlando.com)

Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar

Part of the Winter Park Village grand makeover, this golfer's delight sees guests place orders at the bar, then have food and cocktails delivered to their tables. And of course there's also a retail store showcasing TB's brand of relaxed-fit glory.

(Open, 438 N. Orlando Ave., Winter Park, tommybahama.com)

Tom's Watch Bar

A boob-tube-heavy sports bar by Smashburger founder Tom Ryan will open on the top floor of the Hollywood Plaza Garage entertainment complex, bringing sportsball fanatics to the sprawling space. Apart from the 40-ounce beers and booze, the chain offers pub grub beyond burgers and wings — think prime rib dips, ahi tuna towers, butter-poached lobster and shrimp tacos.

(Opening April, 8126 International Drive, tomswatchbar.com)

Top Protein

A start-up protein technology company that manufactures meat from ruminant milk will open a flagship restaurant in College Park. Top Protein's brands include Workout Burger, Crispy Buttermilk Chickin, Top Protein Pizza and Fresh Craft Energy Drink. Look for it to take over the entire building that once housed Outpost Neighborhood Kitchen and Jaber Lebanese Cuisine. Their "high quality protein meals" will be available for dine-in, takeout and delivery. The fate of Top Protein bears watching, as a bill banning "lab-grown" meat (see ICYMI, page 7) makes its way through the Florida Legislature.

(Opening spring, 2607 Edgewater Drive, topprotein.com)

Torchy's Tacos

The popular Austin, Texas-based chain is known for its house-made tortillas and intriguing filling combinations (like jerk chicken with grilled jalapeños and mango, or blackened salmon with grilled corn and black bean relish). Breakfast tacos are also offered.

(Open, 999 N. State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, torchystacos.com)

Unnamed Project by Artistry Restaurants

Winter Park awaits this large — like 6,700 square feet large — restaurant on the southern end of Park Avenue by Artistry Restaurants, who operate Boca and Atlantic Beer & Oyster on the north end of the strip, with a menu celebrating the best Florida has to offer — fresh fish and seafood as well as locally raised beef and plenty of citrus. (This is another one we announced last year as well, but hope springs eternal.)

(Opening 2024, 500 S. Park Ave., Winter Park, artistryrestaurants.com)

Volcano Hot Pot & BBQ

The fourth area location of this popular chain will open inside the Colonial Landing Plaza, joining outposts in Kissimmee, I-Drive and Winter Garden. A slew of meats as well as seven varieties of broth will greet Colonialtown visitors.

(Opening spring, 3560 E. Colonial Drive, hotpotvolcano.com)

Voodoo Bayou

The Moonfish space in Dr. Phillips has stayed vacant for nearly four years, but it won't be for much longer when this "Southern Cajun Kitchen" brings its NOLA-inflected fare (buttermilk biscuits, gator bites and fried chicken are notables) and extensive whiskey and bourbon selection to Sand Lake Road.

(Opening March, 7525 W. Sand Lake Road, voodoobayou.com)

Wave Asian Bistro + Sushi

The popular Mount Dora sushi house, known for its creative sushi doughnuts, sushi burritos, sushi pizza and sushi burgers, will anchor the soon-to-open Maitland Social in a 1,373-square-foot space with a 500-square-foot outdoor patio.

(Opening May, 360 E. Horatio Ave., Maitland, waveasianbistro.com)

White Rabbit Restaurant & Bar

"International tapas, small plates and craft cocktails" will greet guests to this downtown boîte that's also the sister resto to Vines Grille & Wine Bar in Dr. Phillips. The project has been plagued by delays but, as of now, the "NYC-inspired restaurant where Latin American and American gastropub cuisine meet craft cocktails" is still a go.

(Opening 2024, 27 E. Robinson St., whiterabbitorlando.com)

The Yardery

The family-friendly, 5,400-square-foot restaurant will feature the only rooftop bar in Lake County, along with 11,000 square feet of yard and patio space for games and activities.

(Opening fall, 221 N. Baker St., Mount Dora, theyardery.com)

Yummii 2 Go Asian Gourmet

The buildout continues at this mysterious little Winter Park eatery next door to the soon-to-open Jeff's Bagel Run, but we're guessing customers will be able to procure ... yummy gourmet Asian food to go.

(Opening 2024, 1330 N. Orange Ave., Winter Park, no website)