New cocktails, cakes and chocolate-covered Valentine's Day menu items at Disney World

Chocolate, cocktail, repeat

By on Tue, Feb 6, 2024 at 12:09 pm

New cocktails, cakes and chocolate-covered Valentine's Day menu items at Disney World
Photo via Walt Disney World
Disney World is heading into the most romantic day of the year with special treats and eats at its parks. For Valentine’s Day, red, pink and chocolate-covered everything is the theme for the 10 new treats.

Disney Springs
  • Puppy love chocolate piñata: filled with hazelnut truffle treats and crisp pearls (The Ganachery)
  • Mickey chocolate bites: milk chocolate with caramel crisp pearls, solid 65% dark chocolate custom blend and solid milk chocolate (The Ganachery)
  • Berry Lovely: Bacardi Dragonberry Rum with orange juice, pineapple juice, cranberry juice, watermelon syrup and a splash of soda, garnished with a strawberry (Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar)
  • Beautiful Rose: Herradura Silver Tequila, Cointreau liqueur, rose syrup, lime juice, lemon juice and red cranberry juice, garnished with a lime wedge (Outdoor vending at West Side Landing)
Beach Club Resort and Yacht Club Resort
  • Cupid’s Mousse: devil’s food cake, vanilla bean mousse and cherry compote (Marketplace and The Market at Ale & Compass)
Contemporary Resort
  • Sweet Heart cookie: sugar cookie with heart sprinkles topped with cream cheese buttercream, red velvet cake pieces, heart and a drizzle of dark chocolate (Contempo Cafe)
Grand Floridian
  • Raspberry macaron heart: filled with raspberry cream and a passionfruit curd (Gasparilla Island Grill)
Epcot
  • Valentine’s Day baumküchen: with chocolate and strawberry layers (Connections Cafe)
  • Valentine’s Day milkshake: vanilla milkshake with strawberry sauce, whipped cream and chocolate garnish (Connections Eatery)
  • Profiterole: raspberry cheesecake profiterole (Le Cellier Steakhouse)
Find full Valentine’s Day menus and availability at disneyparks.com.
