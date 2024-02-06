New cocktails, cakes and chocolate-covered Valentine's Day menu items at Disney World

Disney Springs
- Puppy love chocolate piñata: filled with hazelnut truffle treats and crisp pearls (The Ganachery)
- Mickey chocolate bites: milk chocolate with caramel crisp pearls, solid 65% dark chocolate custom blend and solid milk chocolate (The Ganachery)
- Berry Lovely: Bacardi Dragonberry Rum with orange juice, pineapple juice, cranberry juice, watermelon syrup and a splash of soda, garnished with a strawberry (Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar)
- Beautiful Rose: Herradura Silver Tequila, Cointreau liqueur, rose syrup, lime juice, lemon juice and red cranberry juice, garnished with a lime wedge (Outdoor vending at West Side Landing)
- Cupid’s Mousse: devil’s food cake, vanilla bean mousse and cherry compote (Marketplace and The Market at Ale & Compass)
- Sweet Heart cookie: sugar cookie with heart sprinkles topped with cream cheese buttercream, red velvet cake pieces, heart and a drizzle of dark chocolate (Contempo Cafe)
- Raspberry macaron heart: filled with raspberry cream and a passionfruit curd (Gasparilla Island Grill)
- Valentine’s Day baumküchen: with chocolate and strawberry layers (Connections Cafe)
- Valentine’s Day milkshake: vanilla milkshake with strawberry sauce, whipped cream and chocolate garnish (Connections Eatery)
- Profiterole: raspberry cheesecake profiterole (Le Cellier Steakhouse)
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed