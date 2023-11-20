New champagne bar Flutes to open in Winter Park Village

Photo courtesy Flutes/Facebook
Flutes is set to open in Winter Park soon
Fizz the season to be jolly — there' s a new champagne bar coming to Orlando just in time for the holidays.
According to the Orlando Business Journal,
Flutes Champagne Bar is set to open in late November or early December in Winter Park Village. The new champagne experience will be located at 480 N. Orlando Ave
.
“As we put the final touches in place, our dedicated team is gearing up for a week of training to ensure that every detail is perfected just for you,” read a recent post on the restaurant's Instagram
.
Flutes will offer an extensive selection of bubbly
that “will transport your senses to the vineyards of France."
Three of the partners involved in this project — Alexie Fonseca, Maritza Spero and Christian Arqueros — also run Grape & The Grain in Ivanhoe Village.
For updates and info on Flutes Champagne Bar, visit the space's website
.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed