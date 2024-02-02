New Cantonese concept Dim Sum House to open in Clermont in February

click to enlarge Photo via Adobe

Dim Sum House, the newest concept from John Zhao, the restaurateur behind YH Seafood Clubhouse, will open in Clermont in early February.Zhao’s Orlando-are empire will grow as he brings dim sum, dumplings and more to Clermont with this new outpost. The restaurateur recently opened Bakery 1908 in Orlando’s Mills 50 neighborhood. He also owns YH Seafood Clubhouse, Yummy House Group and Kyuramen.Dim Sum House will offer authentic Cantonese cuisine, handcrafted dumplings and steamed buns along with drinks. The restaurant will open at 2440 E. Highway 50, in Clermont, the former location of 145 Seafood Boil.