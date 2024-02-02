Lazy Moon Maitland to open in April, another Orlando Bubbakoo's Burritos, and bye-bye to World Famous House of Mac

image via Lazy Moon on Instagram "After many many months, we’ve reached the final leg of the buildout journey ... Our contractor’s schedule has the site finished in 9 weeks," Lazy Moon writes.

The final leg of the buildout of Lazy Moon Pizza’s Maitland location has begun. It will feature a sizable outdoor patio. Opening is scheduled for April …



The New York Bakery Boys, offering “real New York bagels,” have opened a second location at 2960 W. State Road 426 in Oviedo. Their original location opened two years ago in Celebration …



Bubbakoo’s Burritos, the New Jersey-based Mexican-fusion concept, has opened its third area outpost at 2304 South Kirkman Road …



The new Conrad Hotel at 1500 Eastbeach Way in Golden Oak will debut its signature rooftop restaurant, Ceiba, this month. Ceiba will offer “contemporary rooftop dining, rooted in Mexican tradition with a focus on heirloom ingredients and agave-forward spirits” …



Jumak Korean Restaurant has opened next to Woosung Market at 5075 Edgewater Drive …



Dim Sum House, the newest concept from John Zhao (YH Seafood Clubhouse, Yummy House, Bakery 1908, Kyuramen) will open the second week of February at 2440 E. Highway 50 in Clermont …



Less than a year after opening, the Orlando outpost of Miami celeb hotspot World Famous House of Mac, has closed …



Vicky Bakery, another Miami-based mainstay offering everything from Cuban pastelitos and croquetas to medianoches and café con leche, has opened at 4556 S. Semoran Blvd. near Pershing Ave. Dulce de leche Napoleon, here I come!