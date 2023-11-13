Natsu Omakase sushi concept to open in downtown Orlando’s North Quarter

click to enlarge Image courtesy Natsu Omakase

A highly anticipated and intimate sushi experience is nearing its official opening in downtown Orlando’s North Quarter.Natsu Omakase, the exclusive 10-seat sushi omakase concept, is set to finally open its doors next month. The restaurant, from the same team behind Seafood Dock in Gainesville, will open on the ground floor of the Camden North Quarter building at 777 N. Orange Ave., just across the street and two doors down from Shin Japanese Cuisine.As we reported back in January, a representative of the restaurant said Natsu Omakase will offer omakases that are "innovative, elegant, seasonal and use the finest ingredients available."Omakases are expected to run between $150 and $200.