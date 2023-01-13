Natsu Omakase will open this summer in downtown Orlando’s North Quarter

By on Fri, Jan 13, 2023 at 11:40 am

An interloper from Gainesville is set to take on a neighborhood stalwart in a turf war for sushi supremacy. That might sound like the opening monologue of a cooking battle on Japanese television, but it's about to go down in the North Quarter.

Natsu Omakase, from the same owner behind the Seafood Dock in Gainesville, will open on the ground floor of the Camden North Quarter building at 777 N. Orange Ave., just across the street and two doors down from Shin Japanese Cuisine.

According to a representative of the restaurant, Natsu Omakase will offer omakases that are "innovative, elegant, seasonal and use the finest ingredients available."

Natsu is expected to open in five months.

Shin Japanese Cuisine has served quality sushi out of their North Quarter space since 2007, but the question remains: Can the neighborhood support two sushi houses on the same strip?

Pshaw. Does a fish poop in the sea?



