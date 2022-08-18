ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Miami-based breakfast chain Bacon Bitch to open Orlando outpost next week

By on Thu, Aug 18, 2022 at 4:37 pm

click to enlarge Miami-based breakfast chain Bacon Bitch to open Orlando outpost next week
Bacon Bitch

The Miami-based breakfast chain Bacon Bitch is opening its first Orlando location next week.

The pork-heavy resto will open on the doorstep of the University of Central Florida at 12103 Collegiate Way.  The restaurant is banking on that student clientele as they have a 200-seat capacity at this vulgar First Watch cousin.

Bacon Bitch's grand opening comes on August 26 and students can get a 25% discount on all orders for the first 30 days of operation. The restaurant will serve its breakfast sandwiches and waffles from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week. The Orlando location is the fourth one to open, following two spots in Miami and one in St. Petersburg.

For more info, head to their website.

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food + Drink Slideshows

Tamarind Indian Cuisine 501 Orlando Ave., Winter Park, 321-207-0760 "I ordered something MILD there once and it was so hot that no amount of yogurt helped me choke it down." – u/-HappyLady-

The best Indian restaurants in Orlando, according to Reddit
Everything we saw at Tacos &amp; Tequila 2022

Everything we saw at Tacos & Tequila 2022
Bao’s Castle 45 W Crystal Lake St. Suite 180 Orlando, FL 32806 This castle once held bao buns, Japanese rice bowls and even homemade churros. They closed their doors on July 11, due to not being able to catch up during the pandemic. They even said they should have stopped operating during its first year.

These are the Orlando restaurants that have closed in 2022
Doghouse ​407-412-5409, 2527 Edgewater Drive Located in College Park, Doghouse serves a family-friendly combination of crazy dogs and loaded tots.

Top 20 hot dogs in Orlando, according to Yelp

Food + Drink Slideshows

Tamarind Indian Cuisine 501 Orlando Ave., Winter Park, 321-207-0760 "I ordered something MILD there once and it was so hot that no amount of yogurt helped me choke it down." – u/-HappyLady-

The best Indian restaurants in Orlando, according to Reddit
Everything we saw at Tacos &amp; Tequila 2022

Everything we saw at Tacos & Tequila 2022
Bao’s Castle 45 W Crystal Lake St. Suite 180 Orlando, FL 32806 This castle once held bao buns, Japanese rice bowls and even homemade churros. They closed their doors on July 11, due to not being able to catch up during the pandemic. They even said they should have stopped operating during its first year.

These are the Orlando restaurants that have closed in 2022
Doghouse ​407-412-5409, 2527 Edgewater Drive Located in College Park, Doghouse serves a family-friendly combination of crazy dogs and loaded tots.

Top 20 hot dogs in Orlando, according to Yelp

Food + Drink Slideshows

Tamarind Indian Cuisine 501 Orlando Ave., Winter Park, 321-207-0760 "I ordered something MILD there once and it was so hot that no amount of yogurt helped me choke it down." – u/-HappyLady-

The best Indian restaurants in Orlando, according to Reddit
Everything we saw at Tacos &amp; Tequila 2022

Everything we saw at Tacos & Tequila 2022
Bao’s Castle 45 W Crystal Lake St. Suite 180 Orlando, FL 32806 This castle once held bao buns, Japanese rice bowls and even homemade churros. They closed their doors on July 11, due to not being able to catch up during the pandemic. They even said they should have stopped operating during its first year.

These are the Orlando restaurants that have closed in 2022
Doghouse ​407-412-5409, 2527 Edgewater Drive Located in College Park, Doghouse serves a family-friendly combination of crazy dogs and loaded tots.

Top 20 hot dogs in Orlando, according to Yelp

Trending

Birria tacos reign supreme in College Park at Mexican street-food spot Quesa Loco

By Bao Le-Huu

Birria tacos reign supreme in College Park at Mexican street-food spot Quesa Loco

Orlando Meats closes shortly after kitchen heads leave to open noodle house

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Meats closes shortly after kitchen heads leave to open noodle house

DeLand's Old Spanish Sugar Mill will continue to operate under new vendor

By Alex Galbraith

DeLand's Old Spanish Sugar Mill will continue to operate under new vendor

It's all about the chicken at North Vietnamese noodle joint Gà 2 To in Mills 50

By Faiyaz Kara

Xôi xéo gà rôti

Also in Food + Drink

Birria tacos reign supreme in College Park at Mexican street-food spot Quesa Loco

By Bao Le-Huu

Birria tacos reign supreme in College Park at Mexican street-food spot Quesa Loco

It's all about the chicken at North Vietnamese noodle joint Gà 2 To in Mills 50

By Faiyaz Kara

Xôi xéo gà rôti

Longtime downtown Orlando pub Lizzy McCormack's to close in September

By Matthew Moyer

Lizzy McCormack's is closing

Down in SoDo, SoDough Square's Detroit-style pizzas earn their crust

By Faiyaz Kara

Down in SoDo, SoDough Square's Detroit-style pizzas earn their crust
More

Digital Issue

August 17, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us