Miami-based breakfast chain Bacon Bitch to open Orlando outpost next week

The Miami-based breakfast chain Bacon Bitch is opening its first Orlando location next week.
The pork-heavy resto will open on the doorstep of the University of Central Florida at 12103 Collegiate Way.
The restaurant is banking on that student clientele as they have a 200-seat capacity at this vulgar First Watch cousin.
Bacon Bitch's grand opening comes on August 26 and students can get a 25% discount on all orders for the first 30 days of operation. The restaurant will serve its breakfast sandwiches and waffles from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week. The Orlando location is the fourth one to open, following two spots in Miami and one in St. Petersburg.
