Mediterranean restaurant Helena Modern Riviera to soft open at Icon Park for Valentine’s Day events

Goodbye Tapa Toro, hello tableside tiramisu

Tue, Jan 23, 2024 at 3:09 pm

click to enlarge Helena Modern Riveria is coming to Icon Park in Orlando - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Helena Modern Riveria is coming to Icon Park in Orlando
Helena Modern Riviera, a new Mediterranean restaurant, is set to soft open in Icon Park for Valentine’s Day events.

Located in the 8000-square-foot former Tapa Toro space, the restaurant will offer up cuisine inspired by the "coastal flavors of the European Riviera." Though Helena will not officially open until later this spring, the restaurant soft opens for two special events — one for Galentine’s Day and one for Valentine’s Day.

The first event on Feb. 13 is an interactive cocktail-making class paired with appetizers, desserts and a  preview of Helena’s own cocktail menu. Reservations are available from 6 to 8 p.m., and the class costs $86 per person.

On Valentine’s Day, Helena offers a six-course dinner with a prix fixe menu that celebrates every stage of falling in love, from the “first date” to “the kiss.” The dinner event is reservation-only, limited to 120 guests with a price of $110 per person.

Once Helena Modern Riviera officially opens later this spring, the space will feature live music several nights a week. Diners can also order table-side made tiramisu and hand-crafted cocktails. The venue will further include lounging areas and a patio for outdoor seating.

This restaurant is the fourth spot from the Atelier Dining Group, the parent company of two Central Florida restaurants: Rosallie Le French Café Winter Garden and Mangoni Italian Market Pizza.

To book a reservation, visit Icon Park’s website.

Location Details

Icon Park

8375 International Drive, Orlando I-Drive/Universal

1 event 18 articles


