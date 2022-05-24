Mediterranean Blue closes up shop on Friday

click to enlarge
Mediterranean Blue/Facebook
Beloved Greek restaurant Mediterranean Blue will close its doors on Friday.
The SoDo staple and regular contender for best Greek food in Orlando will close at 4 p.m. at the end of this workweek, ending 12 years in the space.
"It has been a pleasure to share my spin on our mother’s recipes, along with my co-founder and sister Gail, who as many know, passed away in 2015. After sustaining Mediterranean Blue with a small, dedicated team (even through a global pandemic), and winning multiple awards from our Orlando foodie community, I have made the difficult decision to bid farewell to Mediterranean Blue!" owner Bob Givoglu wrote on Facebook
. "Effective Friday, May 27, 2022, we will be closed. We would love to feed you next week from Monday – Friday with limited hours from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. We truly thank you, our loyal customers and fan base for dining with us over the years."
Like all good Greek spots, Givoglu delivered fresh food on a tight budget via cheap plates.
“At our price point, it’s difficult to do, but when we can, we make it happen,” he told us in 2014. “We also try to buy in season as much as possible from a local radius.”
Givoglu gave no reason for the departure but encouraged fans to keep up with updates on the restaurant space.