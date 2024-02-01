Mardi Gras Like a Local at Tibby's New Orleans Kitchen

click to enlarge Tibby’s New Orleans Kitchen

Jake Wheeler was just 4 years old when he experienced his first Mardi Gras Celebration. As the oldest son of Tibby’s New Orleans Kitchen founder, Brian Wheeler, his family roots hail from The Big Easy.“I remember watching the parades with my family,” stated Wheeler. “We’d claim our spot along the route in either mid-city or uptown. There were more than 10 of us, so we cooked out making jambalaya along the parade route. We also threw the football around and played tag before the parade started. As it was coming through, we danced to the marching bands and caught beads. I’ve now been to 15 of them and enjoy every second. Being there with my NOLA family made it even more special – especially the memories built with my dad and Grandpa Chester.”Today, Wheeler brings this centuries-old celebration to Orlando – Winter Park and Altamonte Springs, to be exact – through his family’s restaurant, Tibby’s New Orleans Kitchen, named after his Uncle Walter Tabony. The restaurant serves up all the New Orleans delicacies from Muffuletta and Po’ Boys to classic dishes such as Shrimp and Andouille Cheddar Grits and Étouffée – and more. The vibe comes straight out of New Orleans with authentic artifacts, paintings and photos transporting visitors to the French Quarter.Tibby himself was born in NOLA, grew up during the Great Depression, and fought for the U.S. during World War II. He then built his home in the Lower 9th Ward and built a fish camp on Bayou Bienvenue. Tibby was a Hurricane Katrina survivor and a huge New Orleans Saints fan. He lived to be 93.“I remember when my dad and grandpa were creating Tibby’s,” stated Jake Wheeler, oldest son of Brian Wheeler. “They consistently traveled to New Orleans to come up with menu ideas and return with specialty items for the restaurant walls – like a house door from the 9th Ward that was marked uninhabitable after the hurricane. They wanted the restaurant to look, smell and taste as if you were in New Orleans. It’s a special place, just like my Great Uncle Tibby.”Just like a “krewe” or parade in New Orleans, Tibby’s changes its Mardi Gras theme every year. This year’s theme is the “1979 Easton High School Prom.” Naturally there’s a connection: “My aunt was the school’s principal back then,” continued Wheeler. “We even have a marching band banner from the school dating back to ’79. This theme is exciting for us because the public will find it incredibly fun and engaging, while the New Orleans natives will appreciate the reference to the historic school.”And because it’s a flashback to the ’70s, it’ll be “Groovy” time! Guests dining at Tibby’s will find a righteous spread of Cajun and Creole classics along with a special, limited time Mardi Gras menu: Classic King Cake, a collaboration with Olde Hearth Bakery; Cajun Kettle Chicken Wings, a popular dish returning to the menu just for the Mardi Gras season; Southern Chicken Chili with Jalapeño Corn Bread; and the ever-popular Shrimp & Gritcakes Monica Style, a new take on a classic New Orleans recipe comprised of Blackened Shrimp and Andouille Sausage, served over Boudin Grit Cakes and topped with a rich cream sauce.To complement the Mardi Gras specials, Tibby’s will also offer new, handcrafted cocktails inspired by the vibrant spirit of Mardi Gras: Disco Twist, vanilla vodka, amaretto, pineapple, strawberry, and mango served up in a 20oz.souvenir cup; a, Tibby’s signature cocktail served in a 32oz. bucket to share with family and friends (of legal drinking age, of course); and, a custom cream ale brewed specifically for Tibby’s Mardi Gras Celebration by Hidden Springs Ale Works, it’s a fantastic combination of King Cake flavors and a golden ale.Tibby’s team has gone all-out to make their restaurants look like a Mardi Gras-inspired High School Prom. They partnered with local artist Sandy Bonus to create immersive pieces of art to adorn the walls. “Each year Tibby’s brings me a new challenge, but I had a blast with this one. Just wait until you see the beignets dressed up as the Prom King & Queen,” said Bonus. When the sun sets, Disco music cranks up and the Disco Ball turns on, creating one of the most fun dining experiences in town.The main highlight of the celebration is the special events. Every Sunday, enjoy a live band from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. along with brunch featuring bottomless mimosas and beer. Onwill feature a DJ spinning New Orleans hits mixed with modern tunes; and a $10 Hurricane drink special. (Time: 6-11 p.m. Winter Park and 6-10 p.m. Altamonte Springs) On, Family Gras will feature live family entertainment, a balloon artist, and drink specials (for parents only!). A perfect daytime chance to get the entire family in the Mardi Gras spirit! Onrequest your favorite songs and sing along during the high-energy Dueling Pianos Brunch , also featuring bottomless drink specials. Then on, Fat Tuesday turns into an outdoor dance party with a stilt walker, live music, a DJ and $10 Hurricanes all day. The Winter Park location will feature live music from DJ Chino and Musical Seduction, while Tru Phonic and DJ NonStop spin tunes at the Altamonte Springs location.“It’s one of the best ways we can engage the community and share our family’s culture,” continued Wheeler. “It also allows us the chance to collaborate with Orlando-based businesses – musicians, a bakery, and a brewery – all working together to create the most authentic Mardi Gras experience in town.”So, dust off those platforms, put on your shades, and join Tibby’s New Orleans Kitchen for Mardis Gras. Reservations are highly recommended, but we're not accepting reservations on Fat Tuesday, walk-ins only. For inquiries or to secure your spot, visit https://tibbys.com or call 407-672-5753 (Winter Park), 407-951-6928 (Altamonte Springs), or 813-315-8443 (Brandon). Follow on Facebook and Instagram @eatattibbys.

