Magical Dining Month returns in August to spotlight fine Orlando eats

The food on offer is neither a 'trick' nor an 'illusion'

By on Wed, Jul 12, 2023 at 2:32 pm

click to enlarge The Pinery is participating in this year's Magical Dining Month - Photo by Rob Bartlett
Photo by Rob Bartlett
The Pinery is participating in this year's Magical Dining Month
Citywide foodie event Magical Dining Month is back in August with more local dining options than ever.

Well over 100 restaurants are taking part in this year's event, and though we can't list them all or your scrolling finger will fall off, we should point out that a few of the restaurants included were spotlighted in the 2023 Michelin Guide:

The Ravenous Pig
565 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park

Kabooki Sushi
3122 E. Colonial Drive

The Pinery
295 NE Ivanhoe Blvd.

Z Asian
1830 E. Colonial Drive

Bacán
6100 Wave Hotel Drive

AVA MediterrAegean
290 S. Park Ave., Winter Park

In addition, there will also be a new, tiered pricing breakdown with three-course prix fixe menus going for either $40 or $60, at the restaurant's discretion.

Magical Dining Month goes down from  Aug. 18-Oct. 1 at restaurants all around Orlando.

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

