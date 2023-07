Magical Dining Month returns in August to spotlight fine Orlando eats

click to enlarge Photo by Rob Bartlett The Pinery is participating in this year's Magical Dining Month

Citywide foodie event Magical Dining Month is back in August with more local dining options than ever.Well over 100 restaurants are taking part in this year's event, and though we can't list them all or your scrolling finger will fall off, we should point out that a few of the restaurants included were spotlighted in the 2023 Michelin Guide:565 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park3122 E. Colonial Drive295 NE Ivanhoe Blvd.1830 E. Colonial Drive6100 Wave Hotel Drive290 S. Park Ave., Winter ParkIn addition, there will also be a new, tiered pricing breakdown with three-course prix fixe menus going for either $40 or $60, at the restaurant's discretion.Magical Dining Month goes down from Aug. 18-Oct. 1 at restaurants all around Orlando.