Looks like we now know the address of Shaq’s upcoming Big Chicken restaurant in Orlando

Shaq returns to Orlando! Well, his restaurant at least …

The slam dunk of chicken into fryers, Shaq-style, is looming ever closer for Orlando. If their official website is anything to go by (and it usually is!), we now know the Orlando address of Big Chicken — the Shaquille O’Neal-owned fast casual concept — opening soonish in the City Beautiful. First announced back in 2022 , Shaq's Big Chicken's newly revealed Orlando address is at the Market at Southside, 250 E. Michigan St., with a purported opening date of "late 2023."The Orlando outpost of Big Chicken won't be an outlier in Florida. As part of a 45-unit franchising deal signed last year with Florida-based commercial hospitality development company DMD Ventures, plans are afoot for several locations each in West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Tampa Bay and Orlando.The casual chicken spot's menu is a combination of Shaq's home-cooked childhood favorites and the hottest trending flavors, chock-full of chicken sandwiches, tendies and more.