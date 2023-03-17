Looks like we now know the address of Shaq’s upcoming Big Chicken restaurant in Orlando

click to enlarge
All Points PR
Shaq returns to Orlando! Well, his restaurant at least …
The slam dunk of chicken into fryers, Shaq-style, is looming ever closer for Orlando. If their official website
is anything to go by (and it usually is!), we now know the Orlando address of Big Chicken — the Shaquille O’Neal-owned fast casual concept — opening soonish in the City Beautiful.
First announced back in 2022
, Shaq's Big Chicken's newly revealed Orlando address is at the Market at Southside, 250 E. Michigan St., with a purported opening date of "late 2023."
The Orlando outpost of Big Chicken won't be an outlier in Florida. As part of a 45-unit franchising deal signed last year with Florida-based commercial hospitality development company DMD Ventures, plans are afoot for several locations each in West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Tampa Bay and Orlando.
The casual chicken spot's menu is a combination of Shaq's home-cooked childhood favorites and the hottest trending flavors, chock-full of chicken sandwiches, tendies and more.
Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter