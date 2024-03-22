Judson's Live to serve up brunch with a side of live music, starting with Orlando's Za-Boo-Zays

Eggs Benedict, mimosas and local larks

By on Fri, Mar 22, 2024 at 2:06 pm

click to enlarge The Za-Boo-Zays will perform at the first Judson's Live brunch. - Photo by Jim Leatherman
Photo by Jim Leatherman
The Za-Boo-Zays will perform at the first Judson's Live brunch.
New Dr. Phillips Center venue Judson's Live is about to get into the brunch business, with a hearty helping of live music.

Starting in late April, the theater hosts a Sunday brunch series that combines local music — kicking off with all-star folk trio the Za-Boo-Zays — with a themed brunch menu devised by the Dr. Phil's executive chef, Jason Klingensmith.

"We want this new brunch series to transport guests to a place where the room’s music meets its savory counterparts,” said Klingensmith in a press statement.

The lineup so far includes:

Sunday, April 21
Southern Brunch: The Za-Boo-Zays

Sunday, May 19
New Orleans Brunch: Brown Bag Brass Band

Sunday, June 16
Blues Brunch

Sunday, July 21
R&B and Soul Brunch

Sunday, Aug. 18
Latin Brunch

The brunch concerts start at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. Tickets are available for the first of the Judson's Live brunch events through the Dr. Phillips Center.

Location Details

Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown


