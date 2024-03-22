Judson's Live to serve up brunch with a side of live music, starting with Orlando's Za-Boo-Zays

Starting in late April, the theater hosts a Sunday brunch series that combines local music — kicking off with all-star folk trio the Za-Boo-Zays — with a themed brunch menu devised by the Dr. Phil's executive chef, Jason Klingensmith.
"We want this new brunch series to transport guests to a place where the room’s music meets its savory counterparts,” said Klingensmith in a press statement.
The lineup so far includes:
Sunday, April 21
Southern Brunch: The Za-Boo-Zays
Sunday, May 19
New Orleans Brunch: Brown Bag Brass Band
Sunday, June 16
Blues Brunch
Sunday, July 21
R&B and Soul Brunch
Sunday, Aug. 18
Latin Brunch
The brunch concerts start at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. Tickets are available for the first of the Judson's Live brunch events through the Dr. Phillips Center.
