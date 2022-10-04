ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Jollibee announces Orlando opening date

By on Tue, Oct 4, 2022 at 12:04 pm

click to enlarge Jollibee, the Filipino-fast food joint will open its first location in Orlando and fans are keeping an eye on it. - Via Jollibeeus/ Facebook
Via Jollibeeus/ Facebook
Jollibee, the Filipino-fast food joint will open its first location in Orlando and fans are keeping an eye on it.

The long wait for Filipino fast food is nearly over in Orlando. Jollibee will finally open its first location in the City Beautiful on October 29.

The location has been hotly anticipated for over a year, with eagle-eyed fans jumping at every new development at the property near the University of Central Florida. A billboard announced that the location would be "serving joy soon" as far back as July of last year.

The store at 11891 E. Colonial Drive was once the home of Chun Lu Garden.  The restaurant's main offerings are fried chicken, pies and spaghetti. While Jollibee is a novel addition to Orlando's many chain restaurants, it is not unknown in the US. More than 40 locations are currently operating stateside, building up a fervent fan base wherever they go.

Four Flamingos

91 new restaurants to enjoy in Orlando this year: Fried chicken, upscale Mexican, and still more food halls

