Johnny’s Diner has reopened in East Orlando. But wait, Johnny’s Diner plans to reopen in Casselberry, too

This time last year, Johnny's Diner closed its location in the the University Shoppes plaza on Semoran Boulevard in Winter Park after serving patrons breakfast staples and home-style cooking for 27 years. Developer Hill Gray Seven
bought the property with plans to demolish the 50-year-old structure, and the search for a new space was on.
A couple of weeks ago, Giovanni "Johnny" Krasniqi reopened Johnny's Diner
near the UCF corridor in the former home of Mei's Kitchen, at 10169 University Blvd. [map
] in the Suncrest Village Plaza .
But Krasniqi's sister, Linda Prekaj, plans on opening Johnny's Diner sometime next month — permits permitting — in the former home of 8-8 Panda Chinese Restaurant, at 500 State Raod 436 [map
] in Casselberry.
click to enlarge
Linda Prekaj
Future home of Johnny's Diner Casselberry.
This story might seem to have the makings of a story as juicy as a Salisbury steak — a tainted steak that Rob Kardashian would serve to his sister Kim, but no. This is no tale of sibling rivalry.
"We decided that we would each open up our own restaurants and serve our customers from two different locations," says Prekaj. "After 27 years, our families have grown in number, so we decided it would be best to reopen in two different locations, considering the majority of our staff will be comprised of our family members. We both agreed we would continue operating as Johnny's Diner with the same menu."
Krasniqi was filled with nothing but feel-good feels.
"We are excited to be back!" Krasniqi says. "We are a family! Nothing can separate us!"
That's a two-for-one deal for longtime patrons of the beloved diner. And the two locations are about the same distance away from the original location — one roughly four miles directly east, and the other about four miles north.
Prekaj says they're planning on a mid-October opening for the Casselberry location of Johnny's Diner, and can't wait to start serving their customers again.
"They're more like family," she says. "And we miss everyone."
Follow Johnny's Diner in Casselberry at @johnnysdiner_casselberry
, and Johnny's Diner in East Orlando at @therealjohnnysdiner
for all the latest Johnny's/Johnny's news.
