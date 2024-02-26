Jack in the Box announces plans for 10 new Orlando locations

Last year, the company announced its return to Florida after more than 30 years

By on Mon, Feb 26, 2024 at 11:59 am

Jack in the Box announces plans for 10 new Orlando locations
Photo via Jack in the Box/Facebook
Fast food chain Jack in the Box will bring 10 new restaurants to Orlando, the company announced Wednesday.

The California-based chain has entered a 10-store development agreement with franchisee Ed Zausch, according to the release.

The announcement comes as part of a bigger journey of growth for the company, which shared plans in 2023 to return to Florida after more than 30 years. Jack in the Box signed 123 restaurant commitments, 14 of which were said to be heading to Florida and Arkansas.

Jack in the Box is known for late-night snacks, burgers, tacos, milkshakes and more. The Orlando locations will offer 24-hour service with dine-in, drive-through and mobile ordering options to customers with a craving for fast-food classics.
