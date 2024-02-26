Jack in the Box announces plans for 10 new Orlando locations

The California-based chain has entered a 10-store development agreement with franchisee Ed Zausch, according to the release.
The announcement comes as part of a bigger journey of growth for the company, which shared plans in 2023 to return to Florida after more than 30 years. Jack in the Box signed 123 restaurant commitments, 14 of which were said to be heading to Florida and Arkansas.
Jack in the Box is known for late-night snacks, burgers, tacos, milkshakes and more. The Orlando locations will offer 24-hour service with dine-in, drive-through and mobile ordering options to customers with a craving for fast-food classics.
