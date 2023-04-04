HighT, a new Alice in Wonderland-themed bar, to open downtown in May

Off with your head

By on Tue, Apr 4, 2023 at 4:39 pm

High T brings 'Alice in Wonderland' to downtown Orlando - Image courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Image courtesy Wikimedia Commons
High T brings 'Alice in Wonderland' to downtown Orlando

Whether you're celebrating your unbirthday, trying to catch a white rabbit or escaping a bloodthirsty Queen of Hearts, we think you'll like this soon-to-open bar.

HighT — opening in early May as of this writing — is coming to downtown Orlando's Church Street, with an aesthetic themed around Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland, according to Orlando Business Journal.

The bar is a product of Bar None Creations and Elevated Marketing Group, the minds behind downtown bars Cocktails & Screams and 1-Up.  Befitting the phantasmagorical vibe of Carroll's source material, the cocktail program will accentuate that mood, with drinks dubbed "Maybe I’m Dreaming" and "Travel by Hat" as two examples. It's one of several themed bars the company plans to open downtown.

This highly anticipated joint is set to open in three phases. The first phase features craft cocktails and live entertainment. The second phase expands operating hours earlier into the day and incorporates afternoon tea service. The third phase includes the debut of a rooftop deck and small-plate meals.

They are currently accepting reservations for May, so you might want to jump down this rabbit hole and book one soon. This is one "very important date" you don't want to be late for.

About The Author

Reina Nieves

Reina Nieves is Orlando Weekly's intern for the spring 2023 semester.
