Henry Moso's handroll bar announces Orlando location, Cloud Hop Bakeshop to open in SoDo, French steakhouse La Boucherie closes and more food news

Restaurant openings, closings and events around town

By on Fri, Mar 1, 2024 at 12:05 pm

click to enlarge Henry Moso of Kabooki Sushi - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Henry Moso of Kabooki Sushi

Moso Nori, the handroll bar by Kabooki Sushi's Henry Moso, hasn't even opened in Winter Park — it's slated to open in the City Place complex in October — yet the four-time James Beard Award nominee has already announced a second location, this one at The Fountains Plaza in Dr. Phillips. Moso Nori 2 will open in the old Steak on Fire space at 7541 Sand Lake Road in early 2025 ...

Ômo by Jônt, the experiential French-Japanese tasting counter concept by chef Ryan Ratino of two-Michelin star restaurant Jônt in Washington, D.C., opens March 7 in the old Sushi Pop space at 115 E. Lyman Road in Winter Park ...

Look for Grazie Modern Italian Kitchen to open in the recently vacated Bem Bom space at 3101 Corrine Drive in Audubon Park. The restaurant is by Nazih Sebaali, the man who ran venerable downtown Middle Eastern haunt Cafe Annie for 29 years before it closed in 2016, and who currently runs Meza Mediterranean Grill in Baldwin Park. Grazie is targeting an April opening ...

Fatburger, arguably rap music's most iconic burger joint, has opened a location at 1713 Future Way in Celebration. Fatburger's handhelds are offered in four sizes, the largest being the 1.5-pound "XXXL Triple King Burger," topping out at 2,050 calories. It's notoriously B.I.G. ...

Over in College Park, Parlor Doughnuts, offering cronut-like confections, has soft-opened at 2912 Edgewater Drive, while just down the road Mid-Drive Dive, the midcentury-inspired diner and bar from Matt Hinckley (Hinckley's Fancy Meats) and Jacob Zepf (The Neighbors, Freehand Goods) has also soft-opened, in the old Graffiti Junktion space at 2401 Edgewater Drive ...

In the old CVS building at 2201 Edgewater Drive, The Good Pour, a wine and spirits store infusing "retail with philanthropy," will open sometime this year. The store donates up to 15 percent of their profits to charity; customers pick charities via an app. The Good Pour has opened its store at 2648 W. State Road 434 in Longwood ...

Look for Cloud Hop Bakeshop to start selling their cookies and cupcakes next to Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ in SoDo next month ...

Whiskey Kitchen has opened at 315 N. Highland St. in Mount Dora, with a menu featuring everything from whiskey-battered-and-fried alligator to reuben sandwiches to NY-style pizza. They also offer breakfast starting at 7 a.m. seven days a week ...

Black Bean Deli will open its third location later this year, this one in the former NY Bagel Deli & Pizza space at 126 W. Plant St. in Winter Garden ...

La Boucherie, the casual and approachable steakhouse chain from France, has closed its Orlando outpost on Turkey Lake Road. Ah well, c'est la vie.

NEWS + EVENTS

Savor the date! Orlando Taco Week kicks off March 6 and runs through March 20, featuring $7 taco specials from 30-plus restaurants like Agave Azul, Black Rooster Taqueria and Taco Kat. Visit orlandotacoweek.com for details and menus.


Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando restaurant critic. Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
February 28, 2024

