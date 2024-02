Gumbo, beignets and all the new specialty Black History Month menu items at Disney World

click to enlarge Photo via Walt Disney World

Soulful Sunday pork cutlet: smoked pork chop, collard greens, black-eyed peas, house-made sweet cornbread

Country fried pork steak with herbed gravy: fried pork loin with herb cream sauce, fried cabbage sautéed with smoked sausage, roasted marble potato salad

Mini red velvet cake: with cream cheese buttercream

Southern citrus twist: Uncle Nearest 1884 Small Batch Whiskey, lemon juice, maple syrup and Hella Cocktail Co. Orange Bitters

Bananas Foster shake: banana milkshake layered with caramelized banana sauce and topped with whipped cream (Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies)

Chicken and andouille gumbo: chicken, andouille sausage and okra in a traditional gumbo base (The Crystal Palace)

Tiana’s Famous Beignets: light, sweet and fluffy fried beignets with strawberry dipping sauce

Tiana’s Petit Cake: vanilla chiffon cake, lemon Chantilly and fresh strawberries topped with a fondant flower and a Tiana chocolate piece (Main Street Bakery)

Fried green tomato BLT: fried green tomato sandwich with lettuce, bacon and bacon-pimiento spread served with chips (Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe)

Sweet potato pie: topped with toasted marshmallow cream and candied pecans (Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe)

Peach cobbler: cinnamon panna cotta, peach cobbler, brown sugar streusel and whipped cream with a Tiana chocolate piece (Pinocchio Village Haus)

Butter pecan praline sundae: butter pecan ice cream topped with praline sauce, spiced pecans and whipped cream (Plaza Ice Cream Parlor)



Peach cobbler mini cake: vanilla cake, cinnamon-caramel-peach filling and oat streusel topping, served warm with vanilla ice cream (Dino-Bites Snacks)

Griot and Pikliz: epis-marinated fried pork shoulder, fried green plantain and pikliz pickled cabbage slaw (Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar)

February is here, which means Black History Month is in full swing once again. To mark the historic month-long observance, Walt Disney World has introduced Celebrate Soulfully festivities and menus honoring Black history and culture. The four parks, Disney Springs and all of the hotels at Disney World have specialty menu items for Celebrate Soulfully.Here are all the new foods and drinks to try this month.Most items are available through the end of the month. Find full menus for Celebrate Soulfully at disneyparks.com