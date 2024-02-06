Gumbo, beignets and all the new specialty Black History Month menu items at Disney World

Disney World introduces Celebrate Soulfully festivities and menus honoring Black history and culture

By on Tue, Feb 6, 2024 at 12:12 pm

Gumbo, beignets and all the new specialty Black History Month menu items at Disney World
Photo via Walt Disney World
February is here, which means Black History Month is in full swing once again. To mark the historic month-long observance, Walt Disney World has introduced Celebrate Soulfully festivities and menus honoring Black history and culture. The four parks, Disney Springs and all of the hotels at Disney World have specialty menu items for Celebrate Soulfully.

Here are all the new foods and drinks to try this month.

Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa — The Artist’s Palette
  • Soulful Sunday pork cutlet: smoked pork chop, collard greens, black-eyed peas, house-made sweet cornbread
Various Disney Resort Hotel Quick-Service restaurants
  • Country fried pork steak with herbed gravy: fried pork loin with herb cream sauce, fried cabbage sautéed with smoked sausage, roasted marble potato salad
  • Mini red velvet cake: with cream cheese buttercream
Various Disney Resort Hotel pool bars, lounges and table-service restaurants
  • Southern citrus twist: Uncle Nearest 1884 Small Batch Whiskey, lemon juice, maple syrup and Hella Cocktail Co. Orange Bitters
Magic Kingdom
  • Bananas Foster shake: banana milkshake layered with caramelized banana sauce and topped with whipped cream (Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies)
  • Chicken and andouille gumbo: chicken, andouille sausage and okra in a traditional gumbo base (The Crystal Palace)
  • Tiana’s Famous Beignets: light, sweet and fluffy fried beignets with strawberry dipping sauce
  • Tiana’s Petit Cake: vanilla chiffon cake, lemon Chantilly and fresh strawberries topped with a fondant flower and a Tiana chocolate piece (Main Street Bakery)
  • Fried green tomato BLT: fried green tomato sandwich with lettuce, bacon and bacon-pimiento spread served with chips (Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe)
  • Sweet potato pie: topped with toasted marshmallow cream and candied pecans (Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe)
  • Peach cobbler: cinnamon panna cotta, peach cobbler, brown sugar streusel and whipped cream with a Tiana chocolate piece (Pinocchio Village Haus)
  • Butter pecan praline sundae: butter pecan ice cream topped with praline sauce, spiced pecans and whipped cream (Plaza Ice Cream Parlor)
Animal Kingdom
  • Peach cobbler mini cake: vanilla cake, cinnamon-caramel-peach filling and oat streusel topping, served warm with vanilla ice cream (Dino-Bites Snacks)
Disney Springs
  • Griot and Pikliz: epis-marinated fried pork shoulder, fried green plantain and pikliz pickled cabbage slaw (Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar)
Most items are available through the end of the month. Find full menus for Celebrate Soulfully at disneyparks.com.
Slideshow

The 30 Black-owned restaurants in Orlando everyone should know about

Sister Honey’s247 E. Michigan St., OrlandoSister Honey's bakery offers up award-winning pies, cupcakes, pound cakes, cookies and more in South Orlando. Menu items and bakery options change daily, so call ahead if you're looking for something special.
30 slides
Antille's Cuisine2798 Hiawassee Road, OrlandoAntille's Cuisine offers authentic Haitian cuisine with a modern twist. The Orlando eatery also offers catering services. Sister Honey’s247 E. Michigan St., OrlandoSister Honey's bakery offers up award-winning pies, cupcakes, pound cakes, cookies and more in South Orlando. Menu items and bakery options change daily, so call ahead if you're looking for something special. StreetWise Urban Food4434 Hoffner Ave., OrlandoStreetwise is a “virtual restaurant” with very real food. Operating entirely through take-out, delivery and catering, Streetwise Orlando’s chef makes every order fresh. On the menu are signature chicken and waffles, chicken tenders, burgers and sandwiches as well as tacos and burritos. Kim’s Kitchen307 W. Kennedy Blvd., Orlando/i>Formerly known as “Kook’n with Kim," Kim's Kitchen remains the place to find all your favorite down-home comfort foods in Orlando. Jesse's Rib Shack2202 W. Pine St., OrlandoJesse's Rib Shack serves barbecue favorites, seafood and Southern-style sides Wednesday through Saturday until they run out. Golden Krust5510 W. Colonial Drive, OrlandoGolden Krust is chain, yes, but the Caribbean restaurant offering Jamaican patties, jerk chicken and baked goods is super popular among fans. Years before Golden Krust Bakery was founded by the Hawthorne family, the parents of the founders owned a bakery in Jamaica. The same recipes have been passed down for generations and are being served at today.
Click to View 30 slides
