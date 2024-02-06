Gumbo, beignets and all the new specialty Black History Month menu items at Disney World

Here are all the new foods and drinks to try this month.
Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa — The Artist’s Palette
- Soulful Sunday pork cutlet: smoked pork chop, collard greens, black-eyed peas, house-made sweet cornbread
- Country fried pork steak with herbed gravy: fried pork loin with herb cream sauce, fried cabbage sautéed with smoked sausage, roasted marble potato salad
- Mini red velvet cake: with cream cheese buttercream
- Southern citrus twist: Uncle Nearest 1884 Small Batch Whiskey, lemon juice, maple syrup and Hella Cocktail Co. Orange Bitters
- Bananas Foster shake: banana milkshake layered with caramelized banana sauce and topped with whipped cream (Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies)
- Chicken and andouille gumbo: chicken, andouille sausage and okra in a traditional gumbo base (The Crystal Palace)
- Tiana’s Famous Beignets: light, sweet and fluffy fried beignets with strawberry dipping sauce
- Tiana’s Petit Cake: vanilla chiffon cake, lemon Chantilly and fresh strawberries topped with a fondant flower and a Tiana chocolate piece (Main Street Bakery)
- Fried green tomato BLT: fried green tomato sandwich with lettuce, bacon and bacon-pimiento spread served with chips (Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe)
- Sweet potato pie: topped with toasted marshmallow cream and candied pecans (Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe)
- Peach cobbler: cinnamon panna cotta, peach cobbler, brown sugar streusel and whipped cream with a Tiana chocolate piece (Pinocchio Village Haus)
- Butter pecan praline sundae: butter pecan ice cream topped with praline sauce, spiced pecans and whipped cream (Plaza Ice Cream Parlor)
- Peach cobbler mini cake: vanilla cake, cinnamon-caramel-peach filling and oat streusel topping, served warm with vanilla ice cream (Dino-Bites Snacks)
- Griot and Pikliz: epis-marinated fried pork shoulder, fried green plantain and pikliz pickled cabbage slaw (Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar)
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed