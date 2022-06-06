VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Guatemalan chicken chain Pollo Campero returns to Orlando with downtown location

Chicken's back on the menu

By on Mon, Jun 6, 2022 at 11:49 am

click to enlarge POLLO CAMPERO/FACEBOOK
Pollo Campero/Facebook

A downtown restaurant space that once housed a Five Guys Burgers & Fries restaurant is about to get an upgrade.

The Pollo Campero restaurant chain has filed paperwork to open a new location in Orlando's SoDo District at 2520 S. Orange Avenue.

The new location marks Pollo Campero's return to the Orlando market after closing the only Orlando store at Downtown Disney about seven years ago.

According to the City of Orlando, this new location includes renovations and upgrades to the property. The exterior will be renovated with new colors and materials that reflect a more "modern" look that promotes the Guatemalan chain concept. The patio area will be repaired and renovated with new furniture for outdoor seating.

If you're more of a meals-to-go person, Pollo Campero plans to reopen the drive-thru lane closed by the previous tenant.

The menu features a variety of dishes with a traditional Guatemalan flavor. It's all about pollo, fried, grilled, or stuffed in an empanada. The sides can be as healthy as a garden salad or as flavorful as yuca fries. Besides fountain drinks, Pollo Campero serves the traditional Guatemalan drink horchata.

The new SoDo location will be the first of 20 new restaurants in Central Florida.

Food + Drink Slideshows

Here are all the menus for Orlando's Bite30 2022

Here are all the menus for Orlando's Bite30 2022
Orlando celebrated stars and suds at Beer 'Merica this weekend

Orlando celebrated stars and suds at Beer 'Merica this weekend
310 Restaurants Multiple locations This Orlando chain offers American-style cuisine at several locations. Brunch times and bottomless mimosa prices vary per location, so make sure to call ahead. Photo via Yelp/Sandra I.

18 essential Orlando brunch spots serving bottomless mimosas
Harrell’s Hot Dogs and Cold Cones 54 W. Plant St., Winter Garden, 407-554-2021 Harrell’s is the perfect spot for classic and inventive hot dogs. You can build your own hotdog by choosing the type of bun, meat and toppings.

The essential Winter Garden restaurants that everyone should try

