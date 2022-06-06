Guatemalan chicken chain Pollo Campero returns to Orlando with downtown location

click to enlarge Pollo Campero/Facebook

A downtown restaurant space that once housed a Five Guys Burgers & Fries restaurant is about to get an upgrade

The Pollo Campero restaurant chain has filed paperwork to open a new location in Orlando's SoDo District at 2520 S. Orange Avenue.



The new location marks Pollo Campero's return to the Orlando market after closing the only Orlando store at Downtown Disney about seven years ago.



According to the City of Orlando, this new location includes renovations and upgrades to the property. The exterior will be renovated with new colors and materials that reflect a more "modern" look that promotes the Guatemalan chain concept. The patio area will be repaired and renovated with new furniture for outdoor seating.

If you're more of a meals-to-go person, Pollo Campero plans to reopen the drive-thru lane closed by the previous tenant.

The menu features a variety of dishes with a traditional Guatemalan flavor. It's all about pollo, fried, grilled, or stuffed in an empanada. The sides can be as healthy as a garden salad or as flavorful as yuca fries. Besides fountain drinks, Pollo Campero serves the traditional Guatemalan drink horchata.



The new SoDo location will be the first of 20 new restaurants in Central Florida.