Fresh new spots in Orlando for ice cream and tacos, plus a pair of shawarma pop-ups

OPENINGS and CLOSINGS:

Lewis Lin (Susuru, Juju) will open wagyu shabu-shabu concept Nabe next door to Peperoncino at the Dellagio Town Center in Dr. Phillips. He'll also offer premium seafood, cocktails and a sake program. Nola's Ice Cream, a new concept from Marie Mercado (The Greenery Creamery, Sampaguita Ice Cream) will occupy the front of the almost 3,000-square-foot space. Nola's will specialize in fried doughnut ice cream sandwiches. Target opening for both Nabe and Nola's is May ... Crispy Cones, the Shark Tank-approved ice cream concept offering dough cones that are grilled rotisserie-style, covered with cinnamon and sugar, filled with a spread, gourmet soft-serve ice cream and fruit, then sprinkled with toppings, opens April 5 in the old Freehand Goods space next door to the Hourglass Social House at 2415 Curry Ford Road. Their confections are based on Czech trdelníks. Follow them on Instagram for free ice cream cups during their grand opening ... Construction on Pig Floyd's Winter Park is slated to begin April 1 in the Lee Road space that previously housed Bubbalou's Bodacious BBQ. Owner Thomas Ward says the restaurant should be open for business this fall ... Popular Austin, Texas-based chain Torchy's Tacos has opened in Altamonte Springs, bringing its house-made tortillas and intriguing filling combinations (like jerk chicken with grilled jalapeños and mango, or blackened salmon with grilled corn and black bean relish) to 999 N. State Road 434 ... Bricks & Bowls will bring handhelds served on house-made, brick-sized focaccia bread, as well as "chef-crafted" bowls, soups and cookies to Winter Park, taking over the old Cigarz space at 331 S. Park Ave. next month ... DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill, a Chipotle-like outfit from Tennessee, has opened its first location in Florida at 11871 University Blvd. in the University Pointe East plaza.

NEWS and EVENTS:

Shawarma Bros., the Lebanese-forward Mediterranean street food concept by Chris Hernandez (Papi Smash Burger) and William Herrera (Pass Kitchen food truck), will pop up March 22 at Infusion Tea in College Park from 6-10 p.m. and March 30 at Wally's from 4-9 p.m. as part of the Orlando Parking Lot Party ... Hillstone has halted their outdoor dining service — arguably the best part of Hillstone — saying they're in the process of "remodeling" the lakeside space. There is no timetable for completion ... One week left to enjoy the $7 taco specials from a host of restaurants during Orlando Taco Week. Visit orlandotacoweek.com for details and menus.