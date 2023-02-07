Fast-casual chain Just Salad opens two Orlando-area locations this month

By on Tue, Feb 7, 2023 at 6:00 pm

click to enlarge Sustainable salads are for sure the way to go for a healthy lifestyle. - Photo courtesy Just Salad/Facebook
Photo courtesy Just Salad/Facebook
Sustainable salads are for sure the way to go for a healthy lifestyle.

NYC-based fast-casual chain Just Salad has tossed its hat into the Orlando restaurant scene.

Just Salad is officially opening two locations in the greater Orlando area this month. First up is a Winter Park location at  415 S. Orlando Ave. — grand opening this week — and a Winter Garden spot at 3119 Daniels Road — with a grand opening set for next week. Both restaurants were in soft opening mode for much of January.

This healthy chain is looking to sate your hunger in a (somewhat) sustainable way; their Reusable Bowl Program encourages customers to purchase a reusable bowl for $1 and then bring that back to use during each successive visit (with the added incentive of a free salad topping each time you flash your bowl).

Both the Winter Park and Winter Garden locations are running a "$5 Meal Days" promo, where customers who order in-store can receive a discounted $5 meal. The $5 Meal days in Winter Park are Wednesday-Saturday, Feb. 8-11, and Winter Garden's chance at that deal runs Wednesday-Saturday,  Feb. 15-18.


About The Author

Reina Nieves

Reina Nieves is Orlando Weekly's intern for the spring 2023 semester.
