Fast-casual chain Just Salad opens two Orlando-area locations this month

click to enlarge
Photo courtesy Just Salad/Facebook
Sustainable salads are for sure the way to go for a healthy lifestyle.
NYC-based fast-casual chain Just Salad has tossed its hat into the Orlando restaurant scene.
Just Salad is officially
opening two locations in the greater Orlando area this month. First up is a Winter Park location at 415 S. Orlando Ave.
— grand opening this week — and a Winter Garden spot at 3119 Daniels Road
— with a grand opening set for next week. Both restaurants were in soft opening mode for much of January.
This healthy chain is looking to sate your hunger in a (somewhat) sustainable way; their Reusable Bowl Program encourages customers to purchase a reusable bowl for $1 and then bring that back to use during each successive visit (with the added incentive of a free salad topping each time you flash your bowl).
Both the Winter Park and Winter Garden locations are running a "$5 Meal Days" promo, where customers who order in-store can receive a discounted $5 meal. The $5 Meal days in Winter Park are Wednesday-Saturday, Feb. 8-11, and Winter Garden's chance at that deal runs Wednesday-Saturday, Feb. 15-18.
Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter