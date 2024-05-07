East End Market hosts East Meets West market to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month

The locally curated night market East Meets West happens May 17 and 18 from 5 to 9 p.m. with 25 local Asian food vendors. There will also be booths offering handcrafted goods and art, as well as beer, wine and cocktails.
East Meets West is free to attend, but guests have the opportunity to take part in an Asian-themed cocktail class in the Audubon Room for $65 per person.
Event Details
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed