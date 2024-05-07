BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

East End Market hosts East Meets West market to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month

East Meets West brings Asian American Pacific Islander heritage to the food hall.

By on Tue, May 7, 2024 at 3:51 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge East End Market hosts East Meets West market to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month
Photo via East End Market/Facebook
To celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month this May, East End Market is set to host its very first AAPI-centered event.

The locally curated night market East Meets West happens May 17 and 18 from 5 to 9 p.m. with 25 local Asian food vendors. There will also be booths offering handcrafted goods and art, as well as beer, wine and cocktails.

East Meets West is free to attend, but guests have the opportunity to take part in an Asian-themed cocktail class in the Audubon Room for $65 per person.

Event Details

East Meets West Night Market

Fri., May 17, 5 p.m. and Sat., May 18, 5 p.m.

East End Market 3201 Corrine Drive, Orlando Audubon Park

Event Details
East Meets West Cocktail Class

East Meets West Cocktail Class

Fri., May 17, 5:30-7 & 7:30-9 p.m. and Sat., May 18, 5:30-7 & 7:30-9 p.m.

East End Market 3201 Corrine Drive, Orlando Audubon Park

Buy Tickets

$65
Location Details

East End Market

3201 Corrine Drive, Orlando Audubon Park

321-236-3316


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Lazy Moon Pizza sets opening date for new Maitland location

By Chloe Greenberg

Lazy Moon Pizza sets opening date for new Maitland location

The Drake Kitchen and Bar in downtown Orlando is the culmination of Heberto and Rona Segura's decades-long dream

By Faiyaz Kara

The Drake Kitchen and Bar in downtown Orlando is the culmination of Heberto and Rona Segura's decades-long dream

Orlando Taco and Margarita Festival comes to the Central Florida Fairgrounds this weekend

By Chloe Greenberg

Orlando Taco and Margarita Festival comes to the Central Florida Fairgrounds this weekend

New Orlando restaurants to try this weekend: Thai street food, AYCE sushi, 'Orlando's only authentic German restaurant' downtown

By Faiyaz Kara

Daily More Thai and Milk Tea is open on Westwood Boulevard near SeaWorld and OCCC.

The Drake Kitchen and Bar in downtown Orlando is the culmination of Heberto and Rona Segura's decades-long dream

By Faiyaz Kara

The Drake Kitchen and Bar in downtown Orlando is the culmination of Heberto and Rona Segura's decades-long dream

Winter Garden's Simply Capri rouses with the coastal cuisine of Amalfi and Southern Italy

By Faiyaz Kara

Winter Garden's Simply Capri rouses with the coastal cuisine of Amalfi and Southern Italy

Kyuramen ladles bowls of soup worthy of a journey out to the UCF corridor

By Faiyaz Kara

Kyuramen ladles bowls of soup worthy of a journey out to the UCF corridor

The Joint at West End is a joint venture between the folks at Hollerbach's and Sanford's nearly two decades-old dive bar

By Faiyaz Kara

The Joint at West End is a joint venture between the folks at Hollerbach's and Sanford's nearly two decades-old dive bar
More

May 8, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us