Drink deeply of 'Halloween Forever' this weekend courtesy Mythk and Prometheus Esoterica

It’s a collaboration between Mythk Brewing (a self-described “phantom brewery”) and Prometheus Esoterica, a gothic boutique and oddity shop in Winter Park. If you’re a goth at heart, or an ally, this is a jam-packed event you won’t want to miss. The event will feature a blacksmithing demonstration, a Mobile Curiosity Cabinet from Prometheus Esoterica featuring various oddities and a “spooktacular giveaway.”
There will also be goods from Orlando’s “creepiest confectionary,” Bertso’s Bakeshop, a food truck on site, and of course plenty of Halloween Forever.
6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 25, Redlight Redlight, 2810 Corrine Drive, facebook.com/redlightredlight, free.
Location Details
