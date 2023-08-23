Drink deeply of 'Halloween Forever' this weekend courtesy Mythk and Prometheus Esoterica

'It's pumpkinninny!"

By on Wed, Aug 23, 2023 at 11:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Drink deeply of 'Halloween Forever' this weekend courtesy Mythk and Prometheus Esoterica
Courtesy image
Who says Halloween only comes once a year? Not the folks at Redlight Redlight or Mythk Brewing, who will be offering up their new pumpkin ale, “Halloween Forever,” at the Audubon Park beer parlor on Friday.

It’s a collaboration between Mythk Brewing (a self-described “phantom brewery”) and Prometheus Esoterica, a gothic boutique and oddity shop in Winter Park. If you’re a goth at heart, or an ally, this is a jam-packed event you won’t want to miss. The event will feature a blacksmithing demonstration, a Mobile Curiosity Cabinet from Prometheus Esoterica featuring various oddities and a “spooktacular giveaway.”

There will also be goods from Orlando’s “creepiest confectionary,” Bertso’s Bakeshop, a food truck on site, and of course plenty of Halloween Forever.

6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 25, Redlight Redlight, 2810 Corrine Drive, facebook.com/redlightredlight, free.

Event Details
Halloween Forever: Mythk Brewing x Prometheus Esoterica Pumpkin Ale Collab Drop

Halloween Forever: Mythk Brewing x Prometheus Esoterica Pumpkin Ale Collab Drop

Fri., Aug. 25, 6 p.m.

Redlight Redlight 2810 Corrine Drive, Orlando Audubon Park

Location Details

Redlight Redlight

2810 Corrine Drive, Orlando Audubon Park

407-893-9832

3 events 21 articles
Redlight Redlight


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

McKenna Schueler

McKenna Schueler

News reporter for Orlando Weekly, covering general news, local government, labor, housing, and other social and economic justice issues. Previously worked as a news anchor for WMNF in Tampa and a freelance journalist with works published in In These Times, Strikewave, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, and Facing South...
Scroll to read more Drinking + Bars articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

RIP, Publix hurricane cakes

By Colin Wolf

RIP, Publix hurricane cakes

Dave’s Hot Chicken opens in Lake Mary, Hung Huynh’s Bang Bang Noodle Co. is canceled, and more food news about town

By Faiyaz Kara

An outpost of Dave’s Hot Chicken opens in Lake Mary Friday, Aug. 18.

H Mart's upcoming Orlando location is expected to begin construction this fall

By Bellanee Plaza

Construction is expected to start on H Mart's first Orlando location this fall

Orlando Taco Week returns with $7 specials from area restaurants

By Chloe Greenberg

Orlando Taco Week returns with $7 specials from area restaurants

Also in Food + Drink

RIP, Publix hurricane cakes

By Colin Wolf

RIP, Publix hurricane cakes

Dave’s Hot Chicken opens in Lake Mary, Hung Huynh’s Bang Bang Noodle Co. is canceled, and more food news about town

By Faiyaz Kara

An outpost of Dave’s Hot Chicken opens in Lake Mary Friday, Aug. 18.

Medellin Burger serves up Colombian comfort with a classic parade of street and home dishes

By Bao Le-Huu

Medellin Burger serves up Colombian comfort with a classic parade of street and home dishes

Vegan destination V’s Diner announces opening of Casselberry outpost this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

V's Diner finally opens in Casselberry this weekend
More

Digital Issue

August 23, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us