Drink deeply of 'Halloween Forever' this weekend courtesy Mythk and Prometheus Esoterica

click to enlarge Courtesy image

Location Details Redlight Redlight 2810 Corrine Drive, Orlando Audubon Park 407-893-9832 3 events 21 articles

Who says Halloween only comes once a year? Not the folks at Redlight Redlight or Mythk Brewing, who will be offering up their new pumpkin ale, “Halloween Forever,” at the Audubon Park beer parlor on Friday It’s a collaboration between Mythk Brewing (a self-described “phantom brewery”) and Prometheus Esoterica, a gothic boutique and oddity shop in Winter Park. If you’re a goth at heart, or an ally, this is a jam-packed event you won’t want to miss. The event will feature a blacksmithing demonstration, a Mobile Curiosity Cabinet from Prometheus Esoterica featuring various oddities and a “spooktacular giveaway.”There will also be goods from Orlando’s “creepiest confectionary,” Bertso’s Bakeshop, a food truck on site, and of course plenty of Halloween Forever.