Dr. Philips restaurant Slate has closed

Photo courtesy Slate/INstagram The Dr. Phillips-area restaurant Slate closed abruptly this week

It is with a heavy heart we announce the permanent closure of our restaurant. We extend our sincere gratitude for your loyalty and support throughout the years.



Farewell, and thank you for being a cherished part of our community. 💛

Location Details Slate 8323 Sand Lake Road, Orlando Central 407-500-7528 1 article

The Dr. Phillips restaurant Slate closed its doors permanently this week. A post on the restaurant's Instagram page Wednesday — now the sole post, as all other photos have seemingly been wiped clean — was short and to the point:Slate, located on Sand Lake Road, specialized in modern American fare and had been operating since 2015.