Dr. Philips restaurant Slate has closed

A post on the restaurant's Instagram page Wednesday — now the sole post, as all other photos have seemingly been wiped clean — was short and to the point:
It is with a heavy heart we announce the permanent closure of our restaurant. We extend our sincere gratitude for your loyalty and support throughout the years.
Farewell, and thank you for being a cherished part of our community. 💛
Slate, located on Sand Lake Road, specialized in modern American fare and had been operating since 2015.
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed