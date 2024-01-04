Dr. Philips restaurant Slate has closed

The announcement came somewhat abruptly Wedneday

By on Thu, Jan 4, 2024 at 1:52 pm

The Dr. Phillips-area restaurant Slate closed abruptly this week
Photo courtesy Slate/INstagram
The Dr. Phillips-area restaurant Slate closed abruptly this week
The Dr. Phillips restaurant Slate closed its doors permanently this week.

A post on the restaurant's Instagram page Wednesday — now the sole post, as all other photos have seemingly been wiped clean — was short and to the point:

It is with a heavy heart we announce the permanent closure of our restaurant. We extend our sincere gratitude for your loyalty and support throughout the years.

Farewell, and thank you for being a cherished part of our community. 💛

Slate, located on Sand Lake Road, specialized in modern American fare and had been operating since 2015.

Location Details

Slate

8323 Sand Lake Road, Orlando Central

407-500-7528

1 article

