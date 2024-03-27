Culinary classes with Norman Van Aken, Brunch in the Park and more Orlando food events this week

click to enlarge Photo via norman.com

Legendary Florida chef and James Beard Award winner Norman Van Aken is partnering up with Get Cooking founder Stacie Archer to launch a monthly series of streaming classes to teach families how to cook a healthy dinner for four for under $20. Following the debut on March 26, Van Aken will be joined a host of local culinary notables every month, including Clay Miller (Ravenous Pig) April 23, Michael Collantes (Soseki) July 23, Tung Phan (Camille) Sept. 24 and Lordfer Lalicon (Kaya) Dec. 17. Visit getcooking.org for details.

The Taste of Baldwin Park, featuring more than 45 restaurant vendors, goes from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4. Tickets are $65-$95.

Orlando's top brunch destinations unite for one day in picturesque Lake Eola Park at United We Brunch: Brunch in the Park noon-3 p.m. Saturday, April 13. Tickets are $50-$80, available at orlandoweeklytickets.com.