BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Culinary classes with Norman Van Aken, Brunch in the Park and more Orlando food events this week

Things to do and all things food

By on Wed, Mar 27, 2024 at 1:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Culinary classes with Norman Van Aken, Brunch in the Park and more Orlando food events this week
Photo via norman.com

Legendary Florida chef and James Beard Award winner Norman Van Aken is partnering up with Get Cooking founder Stacie Archer to launch a monthly series of streaming classes to teach families how to cook a healthy dinner for four for under $20. Following the debut on March 26, Van Aken will be joined a host of local culinary notables every month, including Clay Miller (Ravenous Pig) April 23, Michael Collantes (Soseki) July 23, Tung Phan (Camille) Sept. 24 and Lordfer Lalicon (Kaya) Dec. 17. Visit getcooking.org for details.

The Taste of Baldwin Park, featuring more than 45 restaurant vendors, goes from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4. Tickets are $65-$95.

Event Details
Taste of Baldwin Park Food and Wine Experience

Taste of Baldwin Park Food and Wine Experience

Thu., April 4, 5:30 p.m.

Downtown Baldwin Park 4915 New Broad St., Orlando Baldwin Park

Buy Tickets

$65-$340

Orlando's top brunch destinations unite for one day in picturesque Lake Eola Park at United We Brunch: Brunch in the Park noon-3 p.m. Saturday, April 13. Tickets are $50-$80, available at orlandoweeklytickets.com.

Event Details
Brunch in the Park

Brunch in the Park

Sat., April 13, 12 p.m.

Lake Eola Park North Rosalind Avenue and East Washington Street, Orlando Downtown


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando restaurant critic. Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy! restaurant in Winter Park faces eviction over unpaid rent

By Chloe Greenberg

Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy! restaurant in Winter Park faces eviction over unpaid rent

V's Vegan Diner closes just months after opening in Casselberry

By Chloe Greenberg

V's Vegan Diner closes just months after opening in Casselberry

Orlando Wendy's locations will give away free breakfast sandwiches for a year

By Colin Wolf

Orlando Wendy's locations will give away free breakfast sandwiches for a year

New barbecue concept Boxer and Clover soft opens at East End Market

By Alexandra Sullivan

New barbecue concept Boxer and Clover soft opens at East End Market

Moody Mills 50 absinthe house Death in the Afternoon hits the bull's-eye

By Faiyaz Kara

Death in the Afternoon absinthe bar

New Disney Springs joint Summer House on the Lake impresses with a breezy vibe and Cali comfort

By Faiyaz Kara

New Disney Springs joint Summer House on the Lake impresses with a breezy vibe and Cali comfort

Wa Ramen in Orlando's Lake Nona neighborhood gives guests a glimpse of the 'Japanese way'

By Faiyaz Kara

Soy milk tonkotsu ramen is a standout

Deadwords Brewing will close at the end of April

By McKenna Schueler

Deadwords Brewing will close at the end of April
More

March 27, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us